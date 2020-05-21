As a proud Tasmanian, I’m prepared to put up with more than my fair share of bullshit produced from down in God’s Country. I barely tolerate the truly idiotic political career of Eric Abetz. I endure, with gritted teeth, every waking day that the state does not have its own team of forest green, maroon, and gold-clad behemoths trotting about in the AFL. But this – this ridiculous bullshit – is something I cannot abide.

Brian Mitchell, who is the Labor Party member for the Federal seat of Lyons, is freely parading around the internet claiming for some godunknown reason that peanut butter should, in fact, be known as “peanut paste.”

Peanut paste, I say repeatedly.

A paste of peanuts.

He believes that to be the correct term for the product.

Mitchell, presumably on the taxpayers’ time, made the wild assertion on Twitter yesterday, sparking immediate guffawing at the notion that the politics man would say such a truly dumbfuck thing.

As well as the colour trademark I hope Their Honours can also determine once and for all that in Australia it's called peanut paste, not butter, and the only true peanut paste is crunchy.https://t.co/SoZj9Jp218 via @theage — Brian Mitchell MP (@BrianMitchellMP) May 20, 2020

Jesus christ peanut paste. Peanut paste.

For those of you not fully aware of it, rural Queensland is seemingly the origin of this ghastly term, largely as a result of dairy farmers who insisted that the term “peanut butter” who were mad about it competing with regular butter for market share. Western Australia and South Australia both drafted legislation that followed suit.

The only kicker there being that all this seems to have occurred in bloody 1930 at the absolute latest.

So old mate, representing the great state of Tasmania, is now trouncing about using a fucked up term for peanut butter that not only is the product of those sunbaked weirdos in rural QLD, but whose peak use was around the same time people were “pitching woo” instead of “rooting.”

Imagine a world where you’d have to physically request peanut paste. Peanut paste on toast. A chocolate and peanut paste milkshake. Slap it between two sheets of white bread and it’s a PP sandwich.

Unconscionable conduct. Unbecoming of a Federal Politician. Unrepresentative of the will of the Tasmanian people. Shame!