Krispy Kreme Has Collabed With Reese’s For Three Tasty Sweet Treats & I’m Already Peanutting

In excellent news for the peanut butter fiends of Australia, Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have teamed up for a truly delectable collab. This info has left my peanut well and truly buttered.

That’s right my dear snacky friends, Krispy Kreme is bringing us three delectable Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnuts.

I will absolutely be scoffing at least one of these a day for the foreseeable future.

Two of the flavours launched on September 20, so you can scootle on down to your nearest store and snack on ’em ASAP.

The first flavour is an instant classic: a Reese’s Peanut Butter & Choc Doughnut. Chocolate and peanut butter is an unmatched combination. It’s the Julia Roberts and George Clooney of the sweet world, the red wine and smooth jazz, the creamy brie and the crispy cracker. Simply inimitable and eternally beloved.

This doughnut is filled with peanut butter, dipped in choccy ganache, sprinkled with peanuts AND Reese’s Peanut Butter Chips, then drizzled with *more* choccy ganache. Delicious.

Number two is absolutely speaking to me: Peanut Butter Cheesecake made with Reese’s Doughnut. This doughy delight is an Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in white truffle, swirled with Reese’s Peanut Butter flavoured cheesecake and THEN topped with, ya guessed it, granulated peanuts.

They’ll be available online ’till October 18 and in-store until October 19 so go forth and snack with abandon.

On October 4 the peanutty goodness will continue with a special doughnut, which will only be available at 7-Eleven.

Now this doughnut is the temptingly-titled Peanut Butter Choc Brownie with Reese’s. It’s stuffed choc-full of, well, peanut butter and chocolate brownie batter, dipped in ganache, drizzled with PB and then topped with chocolate crumb and peanuts.

Just look at those cross-sections!

Marketing Director for Krispy Kreme Australia Olivia Sutherland hyped up the tasty collab.

“We know our fans will go absolutely nuts over this collaboration — it’s the perfect combination of Reese’s Creamy Peanut Butter and Krispy Kreme’s light and fluffy doughnuts,” she said.

Alright, I’m sold. You’ll be able to score the doughnuts for $3.90 each or $29.90 for a dozen, if you want to be everyone’s absolute favourite party attendee.