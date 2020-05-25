Peanut butter is good. Butter is good. Both have their worth in the kitchen. But I never, ever want to see the two combined.

Strangely, there are people in this world (bad people) who enjoy flouting the rules the universe has bestowed on us and think it’s fine to spread butter onto toast, THEN add peanut butter.

They exist among us, you guys. Even in my own office.

Basically I started a convo in our work chat because Pic’s Peanut Butter sent me some peanut butter AND butter, asking me if I’m a PB-solo gal or a PB-and-B gal. Um, is that a question?

But then chaos ensued.

“Butter is delicious. It only makes things BETTER,” said my colleague Josh when I petitioned the office about whether adding butter to PB on toast was demonic or not.

While Josh isn’t wrong per-se, he is also making a very broad statement about something with a lot of nuance. For example, butter isn’t going to improve a spaghetti bolognese now, is it? What about a SALAD, eh, Josh? IT WON’T IMPROVE A SALAD AND IT ALSO WON’T IMPROVE PEANUT BUTTER ON TOAST.

I’ll break things down for you.

1. Peanut Butter Is Already Butter

Okay, okay – it’s not the same as butter on a molecular level. But are we scientists? Eating science food? No, we are not. And if you are, I’d like to think you take the science hat off your head and leave it at the office when you’re chomping PB on toast.

The point is, peanut butter has a butter consistency, but it’s also creamy like butter. You don’t need more bells and whistles on this bitch. Just let it be simple and perfect like it is.

2. They Mix Weird

Back when I was an impressionable little school child, I mistakenly ate a PB sandwich that had butter on it. The texture was horrible. Mixing sticky PB with oily butter? Disgusting.

It makes no sense to combine the two, they don’t gel.

3. It Tastes Disgusting??

I don’t even see the appeal here? Butter + PB tastes horrible. Like too oily or something. Why are we even having this conversation, you clearly don’t have tastebuds if you like this combo.

If everyone could stop mixing peanut butter and butter, that’d be great.