Cancel your weekend plans because Arnott’s just released a recipe for Tim Tam brownies.

At this point, I’m convinced the baking team at Arnott’s are trying to ruin my diet plans because they won’t stop sharing delicious recipes and I can’t help but bake every damn one. But if you’re not keen on baking another biscuit, they’re changing it up a little this week with a brownie.

Sure, it still has biscuits inside, but is anybody really going to turn down a Tim Tam? I don’t think so.

Genius and Arnott’s Master Baker (talk about a dream job) Vanessa Horton shared her incredible recipe, which is made up of ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. The brownie recipe was developed in the lead up to World Baking Day (this Sunday May 17), and it’s easy as pie, so you’ve got no excuse not to try it.

“The response to the Big Recipe Release has been amazing, and many people have been asking us for Tim Tam. While the biscuit itself is Advanced-Level Baking, this brownie recipe is an easy and delicious way to make a treat using Australia’s favourite chocolate biscuit.”

But this isn’t just ~any~ brownie. Nope. It’s a fucking Salted Almond Tim Tam Brownie.

Salted Almond Tim Tam Brownies

By Vanessa Horton

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

Melted butter, to grease

120g dark chocolate, chopped

120g butter

1 ½ cups (400g) caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup (120g) plain flour

1 tbs cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1x (200g) packet of Arnott’s original Tim Tam, chopped

½ cup almonds, chopped

½ tsp sea-salt flakes

Method