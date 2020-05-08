After already unleashing the secrets behind cookie jar faves like Monte Carlos and Scotch Fingers, Arnott’s has once again reached into its sacred recipe book for one of the god-tier bickies – the mighty Iced Vovo.

The classic ‘Vo has been probably rethought and rejigged by mums all over the country as slices and cakes, but now we have the official Arnott’s Bickies-approved recipe so we can bake to our hearts’ content over the weekend. Right in time for Mum’s Day too, which is surely not a coincidence. You probably owe her a treat or two after all these years of birthday cakes and hot dinners.

READ MORE An Aussie Woman Just Made A Recipe For Iced VoVo Tarts, So Give Her A Fkn Nobel Prize

Much like the other recipes shared by the kings of bicks, these Iced VoVos aren’t going to look like the ones you get in the packet at the shops, but that’s okay because they’re actually tiny love-heart shaped biscuits, which is 100% cuter anyway.

The whole recipe should take you about half an hour with prep and cooking, and will make you a whopping 36 biscuits. Pop the kettle on, we’re gonna need a cup of tea here I think.

Check out the full recipe below, and good luck, because it’s time for another big weekend of cooking through our stresses. Love that for us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????? Beth Macdonald (@babymacbeth) on May 7, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT

Arnott’s Iced Vovo Biscuit Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Biscuit

180g unsalted butter softened

½ cup (75g) soft icing sugar

½ tsp salt

2 cups (300g) plain flour

Royal Icing

1 large egg white

1 & ½ cups (200g) icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp glucose syrup

1-2 drops pillar box red colouring

½ cup raspberry jam

½ cup desiccated coconut

Extra Baking Items

Heart-shaped cutter (optional)

Piping bag and nozzle (optional)

METHOD

For the biscuits:

Pre-heat fan-forced oven to 160°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar and salt for 2 mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour into the butter mixture and mix on low speed until combined.

Place half the mixture between baking paper and roll out to approx. 5 mm thickness. Using a 6cm heart-shaped cutter, cut out biscuits, transfer to baking sheets. Repeat rolling and cutting heart shapes with remaining mixture, re-rolling scrap dough to make more hearts.

For the royal icing:

Place egg white in a clean mixing bowl and mix on low speed with the whisk attachment until the whites begin to break up. Gradually add the icing sugar, vanilla and glucose, whisking until combined and glossy. If the mixture is too stiff, add a teaspoon of water to loosen it up but ensure it isn’t too runny as it will slide off the biscuit. It should form a smooth surface. Add your colour and stir until combined. Cover surface of icing with cling wrap until ready to use to prevent the icing going hard.

Place a small round tip and fill your piping bag ⅓ full of icing. Do not overfill your bag. Fill another piping bag with raspberry jam. (If you don’t have piping bags, you can use a ziplock bag with a corner snipped off)

Pipe a jam strip down the centre of the heart biscuit and pipe pink icing around the edges before filling in the remainder of the heart with icing.

Sprinkle with coconut. Place iced biscuits in a single layer of an airtight container to set overnight.