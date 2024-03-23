Tassie Likely To Remain The Only State In Aus Governed By Liberals After Nail-Biting Election

After a very close state election in Tasmania on Saturday, the Tasmanian Liberals are expected to form a minority government despite their vote falling dramatically below expectations.

The election was primarily fought over many issues that have become all too familiar for many Australians, regardless of their home state. The cost of living, healthcare and housing were hut button items, as well as the construction of a new stadium in Hobart.

The stadium is part of the state’s deal with the AFL to introduce a Tassie team into the league. However, at the price tag of just over $700 million, it has raised eyebrows considering the financial pressures faced by the state’s citizens.

During his speech to supporters on Saturday evening, state liberal leader and premier since 2022, Jeremy Rockliff, claimed victory.

“I will seek a new government, to form a new government to give Tasmanians the certainty and the stability that they deserve and to deliver our 2030 strong plan for Tasmania’s future,” he said.

Opposition leader, Labor’s Rebecca White took her chance to point out that the Libs had underperformed.

“Tasmanians have humbled a premier who called an early election, expecting to be returned in majority.” Ms White said.

As of Sunday morning, 82.1% of the vote has been counted. The Liberals have 12 seats locked in, Labor 10, and the Greens have three, leaving 10 seats in doubt.

According to the ABC’s chief elections nerd, Antony Green, the Libs would likely nab 14, Labor 10 and the Greens four. Kristie Johnston, an independent, is also expected to be returned. Meanwhile, Lacqui Lambie‘s party, the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN), could end up clinching one or two seats.

Before the election, Rockliff was confident that his party was capable of securing a clear win.

“What the polls say is the Liberal party is the only party within striking distance of majority government,” he said on Friday per Nine.

As it stands, Tasmania is the only state or territory in Australia to be under Liberal Party leadership.

Header images via @JeremyRockliff @Rebecca_White_MP on Instagram.