Besties, baddies and blessed binches, have you ever looked to the sky and wondered: “what is the best town in all of Australia?” After all, if we’re going to start worrying about all the bad things in the world, may as well do it in a place that’s actually nice, right?

Travel site Wotif has handed out their 2022 Aussie town of the year awards, and to my surprise, it isn’t western Sydney’s cultural monolith Merrylands (which is a town in my heart).

To pick their winners, Wotif looks closely at accommodation affordability, quality and traveller satisfaction, then compile a list of 10 lovely Aussie towns that deserve your undivided attention.

“2022 is still set to be a pivotal year for domestic tourism,” said Wotif Managing Director Daniel Finch.

“While many Aussies have travelled over the last 24 months, few have had the chance to really explore and travel across state borders.”

“It’s incredibly promising to see that 88 per cent of Aussies planning to travel this year are looking to stay within Australia and our hope is that these awards inspire Aussies to try something new and get back to exploring this beautiful country.”

Coming in first place in Tassie’s Launceston, unsurprisingly, as it’s unbelievably gorgeous. Following Launceston in second place is Queensland’s Caloundra and NSW’s Tamworth. Yes, somehow Tamworth beat out Batemans Bay on the list, and I shall keep my shock to myself.

According to Wotif, Launceston comes out at the very top due to its “world-class wineries, restaurants and the Cataract Gorge just a walk from the city.” Some girls really do just have it all.

Meanwhile, Caloundra was lauded for its “kayaking, paddle boarding and windsurfing” as well as its gorgeous swimming and surfing spots to make it the near-perfect summer getaway.

I mean, look how stunning it is:

And our bronze medal winner Tamworth was celebrated for its “award-winning regional playground and marsupial park, galleries, museums and national parks.” So really, each town has a bit of something different for everyone.

Here’s the full top ten of best towns in Australia, according to Wotif:

1. Launceston, TAS

2. Caloundra, QLD

3. Tamworth, NSW

4. Yarra Valley, VIC

5. Adelaide Hills, SA

6. Bright, VIC

7. Hervey Bay, QLD

8. Halls Gap, VIC

9. Batemans Bay, NSW

10. Busselton, WA

See you in Launceston, folks. Only the best coop for this hen.