Pour one out for this Hobart woman who mistook an actual Tasmanian devil in her home for a dog toy, which she tried to pick up because she thought it was an inanimate object.

Bless her.

Kirsten Lynch told the ABC the devilish saga kicked off at about 10pm on Wednesday, when she heard her wee golden retriever pup let out a “strange” bark.

As far as doggy noises go, barks within the “peculiar” sound category are not ideal. They’re up there with that extremely visceral retching noise dogs make before they heave up their breakfast, which will never fail to send me into a tizzy.

But alas, I digress. Lynch said she went to find her puppy to make sure they were OK and picked up what she thought was its Tasmanian devil-shaped plush toy.

However, it was not stuffed toy. It was a living, breathing, rooting and tooting Tasmanian devil, which hoofed it under the couch when Lynch reached for it.

“I got a fright of my life. I woke the whole family up,” she said.

“This little Tasmanian devil was hiding underneath my couch.”

I would’ve absolutely pulled a Lynch and lost my marbles if what I thought was an innocent, lifeless toy started running around the joint. It’s like being gaslit by Woody and Buzz in Toy Story.