By now you’ve probably come across a multitude of horrifying images from the Queensland and NSW floods. Multiple areas in Queensland have been lashed with apocalyptic levels of rain, and emergency services are now warning that the weather system causing the floods is moving toward Sydney.

At the time of publication, there have been a total of eight deaths from the floods, including one Emergency Service worker who died while trying to rescue a family in Coolana. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, including nine people in NSW’s Lismore alone.

Although major floods have washed through most of Qld, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) reports that the weather system will be moving south.

Already more than 1,000 residents across NSW have been rescued, and more than 40,000 people around Lismore and Ballina have been told to evacuate. Another 300,000 across the state have been warned that they may have to evacuate their homes soon.

If you don’t know about Lismore Maccas height. This is unfathomable, what on earth pic.twitter.com/q5wKUqNgcF — Jackson (@Jaksuhhn) February 28, 2022

A cow on a roof in Lismore @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/owF8RHO7qH — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) March 1, 2022

Wild gusts of 125km/h have been predicted for Sydney, and severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are predicted to appear over multiple regions.

Flood warnings have been issued for areas around the NSW Central West Slopes, the Upper Nepean River, the Riverina, Taren Point, Wolli Creek, the Northern Beaches (specifically Avalon) and areas in western Sydney.

Sydney was forecast to receive a total of 200mm of rain over Tuesday and Wednesday — the worst days estimated so far — while the rest of the week was reported to face a less intense rainfall.

Kiama and Batemans Bay will reportedly receive 230mm over the two days. Meanwhile, areas such as Kempsey were reported to have already flooded over in certain sections.

However, an important thing to remember is that although the Sydney rain is predicted to be heavy, it is not expected to be as bad as Northern NSW areas such as Lismore, which faced record-level flooding.

A number of forecast models suggest that a low pressure system could deepen over the Tasman Sea from Tuesday and approach the central NSW coast on Wednesday. This will be a system to watch in the coming days as it could bring more severe weather in eastern Australia. pic.twitter.com/5KRkwCDlRv — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) February 28, 2022

In Lismore we have done floods for ever. This is not a flood – this is catastrophic. This is extreme. This is climate change. Lismore needs back up. People are on and in their roof some are screaming for their lives and water is still rising. Friends are rescuing friends. pic.twitter.com/NwikdHTX0V — Sue Higginson (@SueHigginson_) February 27, 2022

“There will be storms. There will be trees down. There will be roof damage. There will be power breakages,” NSW State Emergency Services (SES) Commissioner Carlene York told Nine.

“But I ask the community to be patient, because we will be doing rescue operations first and prioritising that over property damage.

“We’re working closely with the bureau in relation to our preparations for the Central Coast, the metropolitan area, the South Coast and into the mountain ranges as well towards the Southern Highlands and southern district.”

The wild weather has well and truly arrived in Sydney. Here's the view from our weather cam. pic.twitter.com/IiYwI5CdrW — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 28, 2022

PM photographed as the QLD Premier is briefed on the flood situation pic.twitter.com/HcqAyz6W4h — Kailas Wild (@kailaswild) February 27, 2022

Actual photo of the Australian Prime Minister helping out in the Brisbane Floods pic.twitter.com/ArLKsUqt8y — Kitchener Leslie (@mckenney_caleb) February 26, 2022

Hello my name is Aiman Khalidin, I am a 3rd year engineering student at University of Queensland, Australia and yesterday our house was severely affected by the devastating flood that occurred in Brisbane. We lost most of our stuffs including clothes and other essentials. pic.twitter.com/0z45CsdEPJ — Citty (@AimanEman_) February 28, 2022

If you live in a high-risk area in Sydney and across the South/Central Coast, emergency services would like you to be aware there’s still time for you to prepare or escape now.

Stay safe out there friends.