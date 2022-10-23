It’s not just New South Wales getting dripped on this La Niña season, five states face emergency flood warnings as heavy rain is forecast to drench millions of us most of this week.

Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and yes, NSW have all been told to brace for flash flooding on Monday, Tuesday and potentially into the second half of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it looked like two wet weather systems would collide would and bring “heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, damaging winds and possibly large hail” across the eastern half of the country. Fun.

That being said, the worst of the storms is in fact expected over NSW as Lismore residents prepare for more flooding.

Here’s your state-by-state breakdown.

NSW

Pretty much the entire state is going to be lashed by rain as these two wet weather systems, one coming from SA and one from New Zealand, converge right above us.

On Monday morning there were more than 140 flood warnings across the state and authorities have warned of a “very dangerous 48 hours”.

“What we are currently experiencing is more flood threats in more communities and locations than at any other time this year,” NSW Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said on Sunday.

“At present, we literally have a flood risk in every corner of the state.”

Lismore residents, who are no doubt still reeling from the trauma of record-breaking floods in February and March, were told on Sunday night to prepare to evacuate from late Monday morning. The BoM warned major flooding was possible from Monday night.

Low-lying parts of the town already began to flood early on Monday and the BoM predicted 60 to 100mm of rain over the northern rivers region throughout the morning. But the State Emergency Service said flooding was unlikely to be as severe as it was last time, thank God.

Sydney, well, there’s a 30 per cent chance it’s already raining. Up to 50mm is expected to fall on Monday before it starts to clear up on Wednesday.

Victoria

There were about 70 flood warnings in place on Monday morning, mostly in the northern and eastern parts of the state.

Water levels are not expected to be as high as they were last week, but the town of Echuca on the Murray River has been given evacuation warnings.

At least some residents are trying to make the best of it.

Absolutely awesome scenes out in Echuca East. This house is on the other side of the new levee and it’s surrounded by floodwater. The residents are DJs, they have the decks out and are pumping music for the neighbourhood. You absolutely love to see it! 🎧🎵 #vicfloods pic.twitter.com/Tz1EROEaUA — Bransen Gibson (@BransenGibson) October 22, 2022

Melbourne was mostly clear on Monday morning but up to 15mm is forecast to fall in the afternoon and evening, with hail, high winds and thunder also possible.

⚠️ Severe Weather Warning ⚠️ has been re-issued for northern parts of #Victoria, and the #Otways. Heavy rainfall is possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Further details at: https://t.co/JrHe5qOGh2 pic.twitter.com/Oz7u7HUqiP — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) October 23, 2022

Queensland

Qld copped most of its rain on Sunday with up to 100mm recorded on the Sunshine Coast and in Moreton Bay, but severe thunderstorms are expected throughout central and south-east Queensland on Monday.

Severe weather warnings for heavy rainfall were in place for south-east Queensland including Brisbane and the Gold Coast on Monday morning.

South Australia

SA copped a lot of rain on Sunday too and on Monday the BoM issued flood warnings for the Light and Wakefield rivers. But that weather system’s moving north-west to NSW, so only about 4mm of rain are predicted for Adelaide throughout Monday.

Tasmania

About 45mm of rain fell in some parts of Tassie on Sunday and flood alerts remain in place for residents near the Macquarie, Meander, North and South Esk rivers on Monday morning. But like the system over SA, the system over Tas is headed for Vic and NSW on Monday so the risk to the state is easing.