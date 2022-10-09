More than 100 flood warnings are in place in NSW after heavy falls at the weekend and a new massive dump is expected across the state, Victoria and northern Tasmania midweek.

The rain has stopped after a very wet weekend which saw widespread falls of 30 to 50mm over most of northern and eastern NSW. But authorities say floodwaters are still rising and things are about to get worse.

“Thankfully all that rain now has eased but … our focus is now shifting towards the middle and latter part of this week,” BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore told the ABC on Monday morning.

“We could see major flooding in the coming days and also for communities downstream of Dubbo on the Macquarie, also the Namoi as well as the Peel … and particularly the Lachlan and the upper regions of the Murrumbidgee.”

The rain is due to hit on Wednesday and last til Friday and get ready Vic, it’s coming for us big time.

“The focus with this event looks to be through much of northern Tasmania, northern Victoria and southern New South Wales. But it is another big event,” Narramore said.

“We’re looking at widespread 50 to 80 mm over a couple of days, particularly northern Tasmania and northern Victoria as well with isolated falls up to 100 mm. Now these two states are also very wet so we’re likely to see lots of moderate and possibly major flooding in these states towards the end of the week.”

There are currently 105 flood warnings across NSW and the State Emergency Service has issued new evacuation orders for some areas along the Hawkesbury River.

Major flooding occurred in several parts of NSW at the weekend and more than 1,000 calls for assistance were made to the SES which has recorded its busiest 12 months to date.

SES Commissioner Carlene York warned people not to be complacent this week just because the skies were clear.

“We’re seeing flash-flooding and serious riverine flooding rising,” she told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

“Just because it’s not raining, it doesn’t mean those rivers aren’t rising. Water is still flowing into our catchment areas.”

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole told people to avoid entering floodwaters. “If it’s flooded forget it,” he said.