Sydney weather is only going to get worse because more severe weather warnings for heavy rain and flash flooding were issued for the city and parts of New South Wales on Monday morning.

The clouds parted briefly at the weekend after last week’s weather system brought heavy rain and flooding to much of the NSW east coast. But a new system has arrived to dampen another week.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Monday morning which said between 70 and 120mm of rain could fall every six hours throughout the day.

It said the heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan area, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of the Tablelands.

#Sydney’s Hawkesbury River region has many roads closed like this one: pic.twitter.com/r6AcIPqThP — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 6, 2022

This week’s system is expected to hang over the regions for two days.

The NSW State Emergency Service issued evacuation warnings for already-flooded parts of Sydney’s Hawkesbury-Nepean River.

The flood warning for the river was upgraded from minor to major at 9am Monday.

Major flooding continues in North Richmond and Windsor.

⚠️ Minor to Major #Flood Warning updated for the #NepeanRiver, #HawkesburyRiver and #ColoRiver. Renewed rises are observed in these catchments. Major flooding continues at #NorthRichmond.See https://t.co/AdztI2rqg1 for details and updates; follow advice from @NSWSES. #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/UZsgwjS10q — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 6, 2022

Warnings have been issued for all Sydney roads.

Road users are also urged to to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution on the roads. To help assist with traffic flow and help people get to and from work and school safely, motorists will be able to use the T2 and T3 transit lanes today (7/3/22) and not be fined. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) March 6, 2022

The SES conducted 38 flood rescues in the 24 hours from 9am Sunday to 9am Monday, including 14 in the Sydney metro area, and has urged residents to be vigilant this week.

“We’re asking everyone to be extra vigilant over the next three days,” an SES spokesperson said.

“Probably Tuesday would be the major impact if an east coast low actually develops over New South Wales.”

Sydney researchers have predicted the east coast would be pretty wet until about August, which is not what anyone needs right now.

Our native wildlife is also suffering so look out for any critters that may be injured or need shelter.

Rescued baby kookaburra- waterlogged in Sydney’s rain. pic.twitter.com/S1BVxxNuGt — alb7 (@pmacevoy) March 6, 2022

Otherwise stay safe and stay inside.