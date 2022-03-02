Flood waters have receded in Queensland after days of heavy rain at the weekend and we’ve already started to see the aftermath and clean-up residents face.

The scale of the flood damage remains unclear but pictures and footage have begun to emerge online of destroyed cars, roads, bridges, vegetation and even animals, as well as shit in places it oughtn’t be.

The most extreme example was definitely this quad bike that ended up high and dry dangling from a power line in Gympie, north of Brisbane.

Yes, the water was high enough to wash it up there and by the grace of God it stayed suspended until it was safely retrieved by the local power company’s repair crew.

Thousands of vehicles have washed away and ended up miles from home. This dude found one propped fully upright on a fence.

waters gone down substantially this morning

Sadly many won’t be salvageable due to structural and flood damage and a hell of a lot of dirt. Let’s just hope insurance companies don’t fucking hold out.

The other major casualty of the floods was a devastating amount of vegetation. Countless trees and plants have been uprooted and stick and leaf debris has been dumped right across the flooded regions.

Rain has finally stopped in Bris & the flood waters are slowly going down. Super grateful it didn't hit us as bad but I've got friends who have been evacuated from their homes & wont be able to go back for weeks.

Absolutely crazy

Absolutely crazy pic.twitter.com/5Fo0ugz5VK — GreatWhite_Kitty (@GreatWhiteIzzie) March 1, 2022

Ten dead cows also washed up on Gold Coast beach on Wednesday morning after livestock was found on roofs across Queensland and northern NSW on Tuesday. The dead animals were quickly removed.

Images online have shown an incalculable amount of rubbish on the streets and it’s impossible to know at this stage how long or how much money would be needed for the clean-up.

Flood update from Toombul Shopping Centre, Nundah. It's the aftermath edition. It looks like the water went through the centre and threw stick around. There's just stuff everywhere. Saw a bag of once frozen chicken pieces on the road.

Flood waters have also begun to drop in Lismore, NSW from a peak of more than 15 metres to 10 and will continue to drop as the rain moves south.

#Lismore flood water level has dropped to 10.24m, allowing us to get closer to town. The destruction is indescribable. The water level was as high as these ceilings two days ago. Massive clean up about to begin for homes & businesses that can.

It rained in Sydney through the start of the week and the full force of the weather system is due to hit on Wednesday afternoon. Stay safe and dry, everyone.