Hold Yr Horses Sydney, It’s A Gorgeous Day But These Beaches Are Too Poopy To Swim In Right Now

If you live in Sydney and live somewhere not far from our gorgeous beaches, chances are you’ve either already gone for a swim today or you’re counting down the seconds until you can zip to your local for a dip to escape the heatwave we’re sweltering through.

But I fear this retreat may come at a cost: Beachwatch NSW has warned that some of our favourite swimming spots may be too polluted to be a safe place to swim right now, with some even suffering from sewage contamination. Yucky!

Normally, a safe amount of bacteria in beaches is 40 enterococci (a specific type of bacteria) per 100ml. Beach water is tested for enterococci to determine fecal contamination, and if the number is too high — which can happen after lots of rain and storms, as of late — you could get very sick.

In fact, exposure to the bacteria can cause infections and illnesses that can leave you with vomiting, diarrhoea and fevers. No, thank you.

Sydney beaches that are too polluted to swim in

The swimming sites in Sydney that Beachwatch has listed as likely polluted (and therefore the water quality is “unsuitable for swimming”) are:

Balmoral baths

Cabarita Beach

Chiswick Baths

Clifton Gardens

Clontarf Pool

Davidson Reserve

Dawn Fraser Pools

Gurney Crescent Baths

Hayes Street Beach

Murray Rose Pool (also known as Redleaf Pool)

Narrabeen Lagoon

Northbridge Baths

Oatley Bay Baths

Parsley Bay

Rose Bay Beach

Tambourine Bay

Woodford Bay

Woolwich Baths

Some beaches might only be very very mildly poopy, though

A bunch of other beaches and swimming spots have been listed as “pollution possible”, which essentially means you can swim there at your own discretion but caution is advised. However, children, elderly people and those with compromised or vulnerable immune systems are warned they are at an increased risk of getting sick, so maybe stay out of the water.

Swimming spots with a “pollution possible” warning include:

Boat Harbour

Brighton Le Sands Baths

Bronte Beach

Carss Point Baths

Como Baths

Dolls Point Baths

Forty Baskets Pool

Greenwich Baths

Jew Fish Bay Baths

Kyeemagh Baths

Little Bay Beach

Long Reef Beach

Malabar Beach

North Curl Curl Beach

North Narrabeen Beach

Queenscliffe Beach

Ramsgate Baths

Tamarama Beach

I know this all reads pretty dire given the sunny day we’re having is practically begging us to go outside for a swim, but rest assured there are still lots of beaches that are considered safe to swim in! You can read the full list of beaches that AREN’T poopy here.

Happy swimming!