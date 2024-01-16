How To Be An Invasion Day Ally If You Can’t Make It To A Protest On January 26

There’s always a lot of events for people to do on January 26, and not all of them are created equal. As more Australians veer from recognising it as ‘Australia Day’ and Invasion Day gathers support, protests are becoming one of the biggest events of the public holiday.

If you are wondering what events are close to you, we have a full list of all the rallies, protests, ceremonies and services you can attend on Invasion Day to show your support for Indigenous Australian history, and recognise that sovereignty was never ceded.

But sometimes we aren’t able to make it to the events we want — and that’s okay!

So whether you’ve come down with a last minute tummy-bug, or aren’t able to physically attend due to distance, work, disability, or any other reason; here’s a list different ways you can show that you’re an Invasion Day ally from home.

Online Events

Victorian NAIDOC Invasion Day Dawn Service Stream

For an early start to your Invasion Day support, why not wake up in time to watch the 6:15AM AEDT Victorian NAIDOC dawn service.

The entire event will be streamed online via OurSurvivalDay.com and open to the public to view.

Survival Day Yarning Circle Webinar – Evolve Communities

If you are curious to learn about the origins of Australia Day, and want to learn about the importance of changing the date to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, then watch Evolve Communites’ Survival Day webinar.

Tickets to the webinar cost $59, with proceeds supporting Indigenous-owned, female-led businesses.

Yabun Festival Livestream

Yabun Festival has been running ever since 2003, and is Australia’s largest one-day celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. This year the Indigenous music festival’s theme is “Surviving, Guiding, Thriving”.

It is happening at Victoria Park in Sydney, but if you cannot make it to that you can live stream the entire event at Yabun’s website.

Social Media

Naarm / Melbourne Invasion Day Rally PEDESTRIAN.TV Instagram Livestream

For anyone who would like to attend an Invasion Day rally but can’t, then fear not!

Head on over to PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Instagram page where we’ll be streaming the Naarm rally from 11AM AEDT.

Follow The Blak Caucus

The Blak Caucus are a grassroots First Nations organising collective who arrange a tonne of the Invasion Day protests and rallies across Australia.

On their Instagram and Facebook pages you’ll be able to stay kept in the loop on details for future events, as well as the issues that really matter to First Nation peoples.

How to sign “Always was, always will be” in Auslan. Source: @blakcaucus Instagram.

Support From Home

NITV / SBS Invasion Day Programming

For those who want to stay home and away from the crowds, NITV and SBS have a full day of excellent programming lined up for January 26, and are celebrating strength and resilience through broadcasting media that tells authentic First Nations stories as part of it’s Always Was Always Will Be collection.

Plus NITV will provide ongoing hourly bulletins on Invasion Day across the country.

Wear Some Clothing The Gap

Just because supermarkets haven’t ever sold merchandise to wear for Invasion Day, doesn’t mean nobody does.

Clothing The Gap is an incredible Aboriginal social enterprise who sell some absolutely deadly pieces of fashion and accessories, from shirts to socks to key-rings that’s all designed by First Nations peoples, for First Nations peoples causes.

It’s not that looking the part is all you have to do to be an ally. But you may as well cop a couple of items from its “Not A Date To Celebrate” collection to show your support.

Learn The History

Informing yourself is the first step to being able to inform others. So take the day to read up on the history of January 26, and find out why it has become the issue that it is.

Some helpful resources include Clothing The Gap’s page detailing Eight Things You Need To Know About Jan 26, which is a great place to start.

For those looking for a bigger read, Stan Grant‘s bestselling book ‘Australia Day’ is available to purchase online and in audiobook form, and highlights the struggle for identity that Indigenous Australians have endured in the country that was stolen from them.

Stan Grant’s Australia Day book cover. Source: HarperCollins.

And for visual learners there’s this excellent explainer video by Emma Garlett from her Paint It Blak series, where she explains why January 26 is painful, why the debate keeps happening, and all the different options for what Australia can do going forward.

Make A Donation

It may feel like it’s not much, but a simple donation is an effective way to ensure that groups who are fighting for Indigenous issues are able to keep the fight alive.

Here’s a list of some great places you can share a donation to:

If none of these ways to show your support on Invasion Day work for you, then the final and best way you can be an ally is by not celebrating Australia Day.

Silence is consent, so object by using your voice to support those who still don’t have one.