For non-Indigenous Australians, January 26 has in recent years been celebrated as ‘Australia Day’, for Indigenous Australians, it’s Invasion Day. The date, which marks the arrival of the First Fleet, has become a day of mourning for what those tall ships from England brought with them—death, suffering, and the beginning of what’s now over two centuries of injustice and dispossession to First Nations people.

Being a good ally to Indigenous Australians is about more than talking the talk; you need to walk the walk. Putting in time, money, and solidarity at a local Invasion Day protest on January 26 is a good way to start.

This year marks 250 years since English explorers first entered Australian land, and eight years later saw the forced removal, slaughter, and Westernisation of countless First Nations people who called Australia home. Successive Australian government policies would spend the next couple of centuries inflicting trauma on Indigenous people, the effects of which are still felt today.

Here’s a quick history lesson, because God knows we weren’t taught this in school.

Thousands of people mark January 26 as a day to mourn those who have passed, and hold protests and demonstrations to fight for Indigenous rights. Just about every major capital city holds rallies and gatherings to call for action on things such as transparency around Indigenous deaths in custody, the inclusion of First Nations people in the Australian constitution, and changing the date of Australia Day from January 26.

So here is a list of gatherings, protests, demonstrations, rallies, and marches on this Sunday, January 26, for you to get along to and stand in solidarity with First Nations people across the mainland and our surrounding islands.

Invasion Day 2020 Protests & Gatherings

Where to attend: Eora Nation / Warrang / Sydney

INVASION DAY RALLY

Meet at 11am at Hyde Park South, corner of Elizabeth and Liverpool Streets, marching through to Yabun at Victoria Park.

Make sure your voice is heard- To acknowledge that Sovereignty was never cededThe direct threat to our Sovereignty is… Posted by FIRE Fighting In Resistance Equally on Sunday, 19 January 2020

YABUN FESTIVAL

Yabun Festival is on at Victoria Park, Camperdown from 10am to 7pm.

Where to attend: Kulin Nation / Naarm / Melbourne

INVASION DAY DAWN SERVICE

Meet at 5:30am at Kings Domain Resting Place, near Linlithgow Avenue opposite Janet Lady Clarke Rotunda. Event information is available here.

INVASION DAY RALLY

Meet at 11am at Parliament House, Spring Street.

SHARE THE SPIRIT FESTIVAL

Share The Spirit festival kicks off at 12pm at Treasury Gardens, running until 7pm.

Where to attend: Kaurna Country / Tandanya / Adelaide

SURVIVAL DAY 2020 CONCERT

Survival Day 2020 is on at the Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute from 1-6pm. Head down to 253 Grenfewll Street and the adjacent park in Adelaide to join in on the family-friendly celebrations. More information over here.

Where to attend: Whadjuk Noongar Country / Boorloo / Perth

INVASION DAY RALLY

An Invasion Day rally is currently planned for Forest Place, on Wellington Street in Boorloo (Perth), from 12pm – but there are currently some issues with double-booking. The rally may potentially be moved to Yagan Square by the State Library. Keep yourself updated over on the event page.

Yuggera Land / Meanjin / Brisbane

INVASION DAY RALLY

Meet at 10am at Queens Garden, march to Musgrave Park.

Where to attend: Ngunnawal Country / Canberra

At the time of writing, no rallies or gatherings have been announced for Canberra. If you have any information about any First Nations events, rallies, or gatherings, let us know on editor@pedestriangroup.com.au.

Where to attend: Larrakia Country / Darwin

JANUARY 26: ALWAYS WAS, ALWAYS WILL BE

January 26: Always Was, Always Will Be is on at Civic Park in Darwin from 11am, with a Welcome To Country, key speakers, free BBQ, and art workshops happening until 2:30pm.

Where to attend: muwinina Country / Hobart

CHANGE THE DATE RALLY

This year’s Change The Date rally kicks off from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) at 198 Elizabeth St, Hobart at 11am, and arrives at Parliament Lawns at 11.45am.