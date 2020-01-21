For non-Indigenous Australians, January 26 has in recent years been celebrated as ‘Australia Day’, for Indigenous Australians, it’s Invasion Day. The date, which marks the arrival of the First Fleet, has become a day of mourning for what those tall ships from England brought with them—death, suffering, and the beginning of what’s now over two centuries of injustice and dispossession to First Nations people.
Being a good ally to Indigenous Australians is about more than talking the talk; you need to walk the walk. Putting in time, money, and solidarity at a local Invasion Day protest on January 26 is a good way to start.
This year marks 250 years since English explorers first entered Australian land, and eight years later saw the forced removal, slaughter, and Westernisation of countless First Nations people who called Australia home. Successive Australian government policies would spend the next couple of centuries inflicting trauma on Indigenous people, the effects of which are still felt today.
Here’s a quick history lesson, because God knows we weren’t taught this in school.

With Invasion Day around the corner, here's some info about the date. Stay tuned for more history of the date and what's happening this weekend #AboriginalAustralia #FirstNations #FirstNationsAustralia #IndigenousAustralian #Aboriginalbusiness #BlakExcellence #BlakandDeadly #Blakbusiness #Blackbusiness #deadly #Blakness #BlakAustralia #IndigenousCommunity #TorresStraitIslander #mob #AboriginalPeoples #InvasionDay #changethedate #January26 #Aboriginal #Koori #Murri #Palawa #Noongar
Thousands of people mark January 26 as a day to mourn those who have passed, and hold protests and demonstrations to fight for Indigenous rights. Just about every major capital city holds rallies and gatherings to call for action on things such as transparency around Indigenous deaths in custody, the inclusion of First Nations people in the Australian constitution, and changing the date of Australia Day from January 26.

Invasion Day/Survival Day can make all people of Australia feel lost and overwhelmed, here's some tips to get you started ???? #AboriginalAustralia #FirstNations #FirstNationsAustralia #IndigenousAustralian #Aboriginalbusiness #BlakExcellence #BlakandDeadly #Blakbusiness #Blackbusiness #deadly #Blakness #BlakAustralia #IndigenousCommunity #TorresStraitIslander #mob #AboriginalPeoples #invasionday #survivalday #dayofmourning
So here is a list of gatherings, protests, demonstrations, rallies, and marches on this Sunday, January 26, for you to get along to and stand in solidarity with First Nations people across the mainland and our surrounding islands.
Invasion Day 2020 Protests & Gatherings
Where to attend: Eora Nation / Warrang / Sydney
INVASION DAY RALLY
Meet at 11am at Hyde Park South, corner of Elizabeth and Liverpool Streets, marching through to Yabun at Victoria Park.
Make sure your voice is heard- To acknowledge that Sovereignty was never cededThe direct threat to our Sovereignty is…
Posted by FIRE Fighting In Resistance Equally on Sunday, 19 January 2020
YABUN FESTIVAL
Yabun Festival is on at Victoria Park, Camperdown from 10am to 7pm.

The full official Yabun 2020 line-up! We’ll be selling shirts with the design on the front from the Gadigal info tent at the festival. You can also download and print an A3 poster from our website (link in bio) Feel free to slap one up at your place of workplace or anywhere else you think might get some ????. If you do it, snap a photo and tag us, we’ll put you in the draw to win a free shirt. Only a couple weeks to go… #resistinvasion #celebratesurvival #continueculture #yabun design by @nungalacreative
Where to attend: Kulin Nation / Naarm / Melbourne
INVASION DAY DAWN SERVICE
Meet at 5:30am at Kings Domain Resting Place, near Linlithgow Avenue opposite Janet Lady Clarke Rotunda. Event information is available here.
INVASION DAY RALLY
Meet at 11am at Parliament House, Spring Street.
SHARE THE SPIRIT FESTIVAL
Share The Spirit festival kicks off at 12pm at Treasury Gardens, running until 7pm.

Songlines & 3RRR present … Share The Spirit Festival 2020. A celebration of survival with a day of music, showcasing the diverse talents of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People. Balit Narrun means 'Strong Spirit' in Woi Wurrung language Original Bunjil art by @ilukaart #blakndeadly #indigenous #sovereigntyneverceded #firstnations #Anangu #Koori #Murri #Noongar #yolgnu #Koorie #Goori #Palawa #TSI #deadly #blackpeople #iseedeadlypeople #Birraranga #Naarm #kulinnations #wurundjeri #boonwurrung #changethedate #invasionday #survivalday #alwayswasalwayswillbe #noprideingenocide #sharethespirit
Where to attend: Kaurna Country / Tandanya / Adelaide
SURVIVAL DAY 2020 CONCERT
Survival Day 2020 is on at the Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute from 1-6pm. Head down to 253 Grenfewll Street and the adjacent park in Adelaide to join in on the family-friendly celebrations. More information over here.

26 January is “Survival Day”, an important time when the community gathers to celebrate the resilience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The day serves to acknowledge and reinforce the present and the future of our cultures. Survival Day embodies the reality that Indigenous cultures are strong, with much to be positive about despite the negative effects of colonisation. #Kaurna #tandanya #thingstodoinadelaide #blakndeadly #indigenous #sovereigntyneverceded #firstnations #Anangu #Koori #Murri #Noongar #yolgnu #Koorie #Goori #Palawa #TSI #deadly #blackpeople #iseedeadlypeople #survivalday #changethedate #stiffgins #augustmgmt #culture #alwayswasalwayswillbe
Where to attend: Whadjuk Noongar Country / Boorloo / Perth
INVASION DAY RALLY
An Invasion Day rally is currently planned for Forest Place, on Wellington Street in Boorloo (Perth), from 12pm – but there are currently some issues with double-booking. The rally may potentially be moved to Yagan Square by the State Library. Keep yourself updated over on the event page.
Posted by Corina N Hayden Howard on Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Yuggera Land / Meanjin / Brisbane
INVASION DAY RALLY
Meet at 10am at Queens Garden, march to Musgrave Park.

Invasion Day 2020 marks 250 years of colonial destruction of First Nations people and our lands and waters. The past 250 years of colonial destruction has created the many issues that we are currently facing. Invasion Day is an event where First Nations people mourn, survive and continue to resist against the colonial terrorism organisation that is Australia and defend sovereignty. This Years Brisbane Invasion Day Rally and March will be starting at Queens Gardens next to the casino. This years new location will suit the size of the growing crowds. If you attended Invasion Day in Brisbane last year please add some of your photo's and videos. RSVP via Facebook Event Hosted by Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance – WAR and Brisbane Aboriginal-Sovereign Embassy #blakndeadly #indigenous #sovereigntyneverceded #firstnations #Nungas #Anangu #Koori #Murri #Noongar #yolgnu #Koorie #Goori #Palawa #TSI #deadly #blackpeople #iseedeadlypeople #abolishaustraliaday #changethedate #dayofmourning #Turrbal #Jagera #Mianjin #Meanjin #brisbaneaboriginalsovereignembassy #warriorsoftheaboriginalresistance
Where to attend: Ngunnawal Country / Canberra
At the time of writing, no rallies or gatherings have been announced for Canberra. If you have any information about any First Nations events, rallies, or gatherings, let us know on editor@pedestriangroup.com.au.
Where to attend: Larrakia Country / Darwin
JANUARY 26: ALWAYS WAS, ALWAYS WILL BE
January 26: Always Was, Always Will Be is on at Civic Park in Darwin from 11am, with a Welcome To Country, key speakers, free BBQ, and art workshops happening until 2:30pm.
Posted by Community Solidarity Action NT on Monday, 13 January 2020
Where to attend: muwinina Country / Hobart
CHANGE THE DATE RALLY
This year’s Change The Date rally kicks off from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) at 198 Elizabeth St, Hobart at 11am, and arrives at Parliament Lawns at 11.45am.
Posted by Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre on Monday, 6 January 2020