For non-Indigenous Australians, January 26th (Invasion Day) is a day to show up for our First Nations folks. For a lot of us, that means attending one of the many Invasion Day events across the country. But not all of us have the privilege to be able to take the day off and show up at these events and protests. Fortunately, a First Nations TikToker has shared the easy way you can still support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities if you’re benefitting from the public holiday rates on January 26th.

Wiradjuri, Gomeroi and Awabakal woman Meissa Mason (@meissa.com.au) explained in a TikTok that if you’re unable to attend an Invasion Day protest because you’re working and earning extra cash, you can donate what you earn on top of your regular day’s pay to a First Nations organisation or Pay The Rent.

“Something you can do is work out your payslips what you got on your regular rates and then taking that percentage of what you got for double pay or pay and a half and donating it to an Indigenous organisation, movement or group,” she said.

“That way you’re not profiting off Invasion Day and you’re actually directly supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.”

Some places you can donate to include Pay The Rent, Black Rainbow, the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation and legal campaigns and support funds for First Nations victims of incarceration and racial injustice at Path to Equality.

But that’s not all you can do to show up for our First Nations peoples. You should remember these seven important First Nations dates, sign petitions calling on an end to racial injustice towards Blak and Indigenous Australian communities, listen to Blak voices, diversify your feed and educate yourself on the issues facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

