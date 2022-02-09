Another day, another attempt by Mother Nature to cancel hot girl summer. This time, pollution warnings have been put in place for a bunch of Sydney’s most popular beaches which are no longer safe to swim in.

Scientists have warned that a massive 73 swimming spots across Sydney have become polluted with rain-run off and storm water after the city experienced an absolute drenching this week.

“Sydney Water has advised of a sewage overflow nearby on 07 February 2022 which may affect this site,” Beach Watch‘s warning reads.

“As a precaution, swimming should be avoided due to the possibility of pollution.”

The news, while super disappointing for my various attempts at having an actual summer, isn’t surprising. Ocean pollution after heavy rain is common and it can be dangerous for swimmers because there’s more harmful bacteria and pathogens in the ocean.

Lord knows in this pandemic we don’t need any more of those.

“It’s all microbial, it’s all microscopic, so you can’t really tell necessarily,” Earth Watch Institute chief scientist Scott Wilson told 9 News.

Normally when you’re having a dip, a safe amount of bacteria in beaches is 40 enterococci (a specific type of bacteria) per 100ml.

But on Wednesday, after Sydney pissed down on us, it’s predicted that hotspots have up to 10,000 enterococci per 100ml in hotspots.

The highest recorded at a Sydney beach this year was Tamarama, at 39,000 enterococci. Brb, vomiting.

The yucky beaches with pollution warnings right now for swimmers include faves Bondi, Tamarama, Bronte, Coogee, North Narrabeen and North Curl Curl, just to name a few.

Check out the full list below:

Sydney beaches with pollution warnings on Wednesday: