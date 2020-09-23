The Sydney Church of England Grammar School, otherwise known as Shore School, has caught out their Year 12s planning one cooked muck-up day crime spree titled the ‘Triwizard Shorenament’.

Shore School’s Headmaster Dr. Timothy Petterson has officially issued a statement to the press against the book of criminal tasks:

“Shore unequivocally condemns the activities detailed in the proposed scavenger hunt document that has circulated in recent days,” he wrote.

“The document appears to be the work of a small number of boys who are not representative of our wider Year 12 group. The activities are unlawful, harmful and disrespectful of the public and have appalled our school community. The activities do not reflect Shore’s values or what the school stands for.

Shore has already communicated to parents in the strongest possible terms that boys are not to take part in the activities. Any boy who does participate risks losing their place at Shore,” the statement asserts.

In an exclusive published by the Sydney Morning Herald this morning, it was reported that Year 12 students had formed a ‘scoring book’ of outrageously criminal tasks, and were planning to execute what they called the ‘Triwizard Shorenament’ on their muck-up day.

The Sydney Morning Herald obtained a copy of the book and published snippets, which encouraged students to perform tasks ranging from ‘drop a cap’ to ’get arrested, must go to the station in cuffs.

Other tasks listed in the book included ‘jump off Balmoral wharf fully clothed,’ ‘nang while ordering in Cremorne McDonalds,’ ‘snort a line’, ‘convince a restaurant to allow one member to wash three dishes’ and ‘scream and moan in Mosman cellars until you get kicked out.’

There were even instructions for Year 12s who got caught in the act, which give out instructions to participants on how to deal with the authorities.

“If anyone gets caught by a teacher/cops they will say that they were just having fun between the 5/6 of them and won’t mention the tournament,” the Triwizard Shorenament scorebook read.

The private school has threatened to expel anyone who participates in such a cooked romp.

