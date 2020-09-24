Thanks for signing up!

The headmaster of ‘prestigious’ Sydney boy’s school Shore yesterday defended the honour of its student body, after a leaked muck-up day document encouraged Year 12s to assault strangers, demean women, and participate in a swathe of illegal acts.

In a letter to parents of Shore School students, headmaster Timothy Petterson said the document – prescribing rules for a so-called ‘Twiwizard Shornament’ – portrays an “arrogant sense of entitlement” which the school find “deeply offensive.”

“Like you, we were appalled by the nature of the activities detailed in the proposed scavenger hunt,” Petterson said.

The challenges, first obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, called on Year 12 students to rack up ‘points’ by completing certain challenges.

They varied from the annoying, like yelling in a Mosman bottle shop, to the illicit, with participants encouraged to drop caps and “snort a line”.

Other challenge asked participants to actively harm others. Year 12s were asked to “spit on [a] homeless man”, while Shore students were reportedly urged to kiss minors and have sex with women the young organisers deemed unattractive.

End-of-Year-12 muck-up day "fun": "spit on a homeless man", "kiss an Asian chick”, "have sex with a woman who weighs over 80kg or one who is 3/10 or lower” The attitudes displayed here are depraved.https://t.co/Zkj24g5oGl — Susan Carland (@SusanCarland) September 23, 2020

All told, it was some grotty shit. However, Petterson said the proposed competition appeared to be the result of a “small number” of students who didn’t reflect the attitudes of the wider school.

“Our Year 12 cohort of 2020 have had an extremely difficult and disrupted year,” he wrote.

“The vast majority of boys have demonstrated tremendous strength of character and dealt with the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, displaying all the courage and determination we seek to instil in Shore boys.”

Earlier, the school threatened to expel any students who undertake illegal activities, potentially barring them from sitting their final HSC exams.

For what it’s worth – and it’s worth a lot – it costs around $200,000 for boys to attend Shore School from Year 7 to Year 12.

Focus on Shore School comes a year after students at Melbourne private school St. Kevin’s were filmed yelling misogynistic chants on a crowded tram.

That footage caused some observers and former students to challenge what they saw as deep-rooted issues in the culture of Australia’s elite private schools.