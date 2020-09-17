Year 12 students at the Queenwood School for Girls in Mosman – that’s a posh suburb for all you non-Sydneysiders – have done the bougiest take ever on a classic muck-up day prank and their execution is impeccable.

In short, they pretended to put their school up for sale, but they used an actual sign from a real estate agent and wrote an extremely savage (yet eloquent) description. Apparently, the land had been rezoned and they school had no choice but to make way for a nightclub… or a jail.

“Mistaken as a prison, this post-modern industrial complex invites new family owners to call this place ‘home’,” the ad reads.

“DA approved for nightclub 24/7, brewery, min security prison, or just a humble Mosman home.”

And for those concerned about location: “This is a brilliant opportunity to maximise views, location & only moments to Country Road.”

#Breaking: Rookie real estate agent Sophie Nell has sold Queenwood School for a confidential sum, believed to be $150m!… Posted by Mosman Collective on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Close to Country Road. Phew.

One of the students managed to get the professional-looking sign through a family friend who works at the same real estate agency.

“I had a developer call me straight off the bat that was a bit confused about the ‘nightclub, brewery and minimum security’ detail. He didn’t quite understand what muck-up day was about,” the agent told 9Honey.

Using a flag and a ‘sold’ sticker, the students even staged a mock auction, with the prime real estate apparently going for $150 million.

With the Class of 2020 having most of their traditions completely screwed over by the pandemic, seeing muck-up day go well is a nice reminder of how big a milestone finishing school really is.

Congrats to the lucky new owners of the school, who may or may not be the same as the current owners.