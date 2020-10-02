The Shore School boys, infamous for their leaked muck-up day document that encouraged derogatory behaviour towards women, have won an Ernie award.

Beginning in 1993, the Ernies are a satirical Australian award show that gives awards to people who made misogynistic and sexist comments that year.

At the awards last night, the year 12 class of the Sydney private school took out an Ernie for a muck-up-day series of challenges, titled the ‘Triwizard Shorenament’. Some of the tasks on the muck-up day list included: kissing a girl under the age of 15 and an “Asian chick”, having sex with “a woman who weighs over 80kg, is aged over 40 or one who is deemed a 3/10 or lower,” and spitting on a homeless man. Now that’s certainly deserving of an Ernie.

This year, the (not so) coveted Golden Ernie went to Former Australian Federation of Travel Agents CEO, Jayson Westbury, who scored the award for suggesting that the host of A Current Affair Tracey Grimshaw “needs to be given a firm uppercut or a slap across the face.”

Pauline Hanson and Bettina Arndt were tied for the Elaine Ernie, for being incredibly unhelpful to the sisterhood.

Arndt, a vocal defender of mens rights, defended the Victorian police for suggesting that Hannah Clarke‘s husband who brutally murdered her and their children, was “driven too far.”

Hanson chose not to defend domestic violence victims and said: “a lot of the women out there abuse the system by instigating false DVOs against their former partners or their husbands. They use that to further their needs… Domestic violence orders have got completely out of hand.”

Of course, former member of the Labor party and current NSW leader of the One Nation Party, Mark Latham was awarded an Ernie for repeatedly being a sexist asshole.

“Even in these times of ‘all pull together’ some men chose not to include women,” said Ernies founder Dr Meredith Burgmann of Latham’s award win.

You’d think that by now that people might’ve stopped making sexist comments, but the fact that Ernies continue to be handed out every year, proves otherwise.