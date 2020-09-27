People have been riled up about the culture at Sydney’s Shore School (and private schools in general) this week after a muck-up day prank encouraging students to harass people and break the law was brought to light. We’re now at the meme stage of that discourse, folks.

Known as the “Twiwizard Shorenament”, the muck-up day challenge encouraged students to “spit on a homeless man,” to “shit on a train” and to “have sex with a woman who weighs over 80kg, is aged over 40 or one who is deemed a 3/10 or lower,” among other things.

Now Shore mums have been reclaiming their association with the school in private Facebook groups with the hashtag #ProudShoreMum, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Their posts include pics of their children in school uniform, as well as blue and white loveheart emojis, matching the school’s colours. As a bougie, self-absorbed response to a serious scandal, the whole thing is just… *chef’s kiss*.

“So many boys have been getting verbally abused, screamed at by the public,” one anonymous #ProudShoreMum told the Herald.

And like, yeah, sure it’s not fair for some Year 7 with no relation to the muck-up day plans to be hypothetically hassled in public, but it’s also not the best time to be a #ProudShoreMum, either.

In times like this, nobody wants to let North Shore mums have all the fun, so that’s why people on Twitter have taken over the hashtag to take the piss out of Shore and the dumb names rich people give their kids, like, uhhh, Baron Hessington III.

I'm a #ProudShoreMum and my little Merrick is a good boy, every Sunday he gives alms to the public school children out the window of our BMW — Alex McKinnon (@mckinnon_a) September 27, 2020

There is no way my two boys, Morgan & Stanley, are homophobes or misogynists. They've grown up their entire lives with a gay butler & their girlfriends are always 9's or 10's.

Couldn't be prouder…????#ProudShoreMums — ????????Hon. Dumb Blonde???????? (@thetopjob) September 27, 2020

I’m a #proudshoremum my son Jayden should be allowed to celebrate finishing high school however he pleases. Even if that means dehumanize a couple people along the way — HARD ROCK CAFE OFFICIAL (@bratkings) September 26, 2020

As a #ProudShoreMum I can hand on heart say it’s refreshing that my little Baron Hessington III is exploring his creative side — Laterally Encouraging (@BundjalungBud) September 27, 2020

I’m a #proudshoremum. My young Chadleigh is a good lad, always volunteering to help the poors and reminding them to pull up their socks. He already has a job secured at his father’s firm when he finishes uni, so he’s not even doing it for his CV! — Bren (@brencarruthers) September 27, 2020

I am a #ProudShoreMums and I will defend my little one every time he sets fire to a homeless person or runs over a child on a bike after he steals his fathers Bentley while high on his ADHD medication. After all, we are rich and they were poor. pic.twitter.com/lOCKUIy2eR — Meat Factory (@MeatFact) September 27, 2020

my precious bonathan will not be slurred by the rabble in the peanut gallery https://t.co/i8x0A5nAcz — henno (@jrhennessy) September 26, 2020

I totally want the #KpopTwitter people to take over the #ProudShoreMums and #proudshoremum hashtag because these mothers justifying, defending and excusing the actions, both planned and done, by their sons is vile and inexcusable. https://t.co/FE9jN7QJmd — BlkButterfly (@oneblkbutterfly) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile on Instagram, someone’s just spamming the hashtag with softcore MILF porn. Not really something that’s appropriate for a school hashtag, no matter how ridiculous.

Despite all the news, the Shore boys are managing to keep their behatted heads held high, apparently.

In a letter to parents after the scandal, Headmaster Timothy Petterson praised the majority of the boys’ “tremendous strength of character” this year, and congratulated them for “displaying all the courage and determination we seek to instil in Shore boys.”

Maybe that same “courage and determination” applies to the Shore mums, too, for their relentless posting on social media.