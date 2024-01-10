Pete Davidson Admitted He Went To Aretha Franklin’s Funeral High On Special K (Not The Cereal)

In his latest Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson admitted that while he attended the funeral of Aretha Franklin, he was high AF on ketamine. I’ll let you make the connection about what body part he needs the “horse medicine” for.

His dick, it’s his dick. He’s hung like a horse. Sorry, I couldn’t hold off any longer.

The SNL star made the bonkers revelation in his “Turbo Fonzarelli” special which dropped on the streaming service on January 9.

“I’m embarrassed I was out and about like that,” shared The King Of Staten Island creator on the experience of being high at the historic funeral.

Davidson attended the event as a plus-one with his fiancé at the time Ariana Grande, who performed at the service by singing Franklin’s 1968 hit “A Natural Woman”.

Davidson, on the other hand, kept his performance to strictly crowd work.

“I was so high I thought it’d be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey! I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,’” joked Davidson.

Though the audience at the special found the joke hilarious, Davidson admitted that funeral attendees are a notoriously tough crowd for stand up material.

He later added that he knew his behaviour was “not cool” but also joked that Franklin would “never know” he was there, and well, he’s not wrong.

If were she did attend her own mourning service, the comedian suspected she would say: “Hey! Who are you, and what the fuck are you doing at my funeral?”

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though,” he confessed.

Ketamine is professionally used as a dissociative anaesthetic, and also as a treatment for depression.

The drug has grown in popularity as a party drug, and is commonly known for the misconception that it is a “horse tranquilliser”.

Though it is true that ketamine can be used as an anaesthetic for large mammals, the equine rumour has spread in an attempt to market the high, rather than accurately describe its use.

It was also the substance confirmed to be one of the causes of death for Friends star Matthew Perry.

Pete Davidson has always been open to the public on his issues with substance abuse, going to rehab several times, and championing the importance of seeking help.

He even pokes fun of this character trait, as well as many other entertaining parts of the Pete Davidson lore, in a recent song he performed on Saturday Night Live, parodying Barbie‘s “I’m Just Ken” song.

Honestly as embarrassing as the comedian has said this experience at the funeral was, it feels like another entertaining piece in the Davidson legend. Along with him dating Kim Kardashian, and getting into a fight with PETA.

If anyone is able to be self aware enough to know when they made a mistake, and then turn it into a fun story, it’s Pete “Skete” Davidson.