‘Not Sorry For Standing Up For Myself’: Pete Davidson Doubles Down On Scathing Voicemail To PETA

Pete Davidson has been embroiled in controversy after his brutal voicemail to animal activist group PETA was leaked.

Davidson — who you may know as Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian‘s ex or one of the funnier comedians that was on SNL — is smack bang in the middle of some heated drama that has stemmed from a cavapoo pup.

In late May, Davidson was spotted buying a dog with his now GF and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders at a New York City pet store named Citipups.

Employees from Citipups told TMZ that the two actors reportedly bought a 2.5-month-old cavapoo pup. The publication also claimed that the pupperoni was from a breeder and was not a rescue.

Prior to the actor buying the dog, Davidson announced the loss of his family’s dog, Henry, via the IG account of Dave Sirus — a writer for Davidson’s show Bupkis.

The IG Caption reads: “Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only two-years-old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.

“My mum, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id [sic] even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever.

“My mum, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

After Davidson and Wonders were spotted at the pet shop, PETA called out the actor for choosing to shop rather than adopt.

Senior vice president of cruelty investigation at PETA, Daphna Nachminovitch, told Us Weekly, “It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

“Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he’ll do the right thing and adopt next time,” she added.

Shit really hit the fan when Davidson attempted to confront Nachminovitch via a phone call, but instead, he left her a scathing voicemail which was then released by TMZ.

“Hi, my name is Pete Davidson, this message is for Daphna. Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog. I just want to let you know that I am severely allergic to dogs so I have to get a specific breed. I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs,” the actor explained.

“My mum’s fucking dog, who’s two-years-old, died a week prior, and we were all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog.”

Davidson then completely obliterated Nachminovitch, telling her to do “research” before commenting publicly and told her she should “suck [his] dick.”

In response to the actor’s scathing voicemail, PETA fired back, urging Davidson to do his research.

“If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased,” PETA said, per TMZ.

The King Of Staten Island actor has doubled down on his response to Nachminovitch’s comments, telling the publication, “I haven’t seen my mum and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement.”

“Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

