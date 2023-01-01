Prolific loverboy Pete Davidson is at it again people: it’s hotly rumoured that he’s dating another co-star, Chase Sui Wonders.

According to Page Six the pair has been spotted a bunch of times over the past few weeks doing everything from shopping at Whole Foods to going into Davidson’s New York apartment late at night. Insert highly suspicious eye emoji here.

Davidson’s rep even issued a statement to TMZ to quash the dating rumours after the outlet published a vid of their grocery shopping outing. “Chase and Pete are great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the statement read. Uh-huh.

But the gossip gods at Deuxmoi have provided a very spicy festive update. The goss account claimed on Twitter that Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, spent New Year’s Eve together in Wonders’ hometown of Detroit.

Pete Davidson visiting Chase Sui Wonders hometown for NYE…seems like more than friends 🤔 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) December 31, 2022

So who is Chase Sui Wonders? Well, she is technically a nepo baby (her aunt is fashion designer Anna Sui) who starred with Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies and also joined the cast of his upcoming series Bupkis in October.

Dating-wise, Chase Sui Wonders was was recently linked to Riverdale actor Charles Melton and even appeared in a very cutesy snap on his IG feed just 13 weeks ago:

HMMM.

Even Deuxmoi is confused about it all. A Twitter user replied to the tweet about NYE asking if Wonders and Melton were broken up, and the gossip account responded: “I guess so. I really thought no but now I’m flipping.”

Perhaps Wonders and Melton are still together, and Pete Davidson IS just a friend. Either way, lock up your girlfriends because no one seems to be immune to Davidson’s charms.

Meanwhile, his most recent ex Emily Ratajkowski seems to have moved along and was recently spotted on a date with Jack Greer. Good for her!