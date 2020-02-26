The noughties had the Brad Pitt vs Jennifer Aniston vs Angelina Jolie scandal, the teenies (is that what we’re calling it?) had Pete Davidson vs Ariana Grande.

And although the latter didn’t last nearly as long as the former, the Pete vs Ari shebang went down during the social media age so the drama was more public and, therefore, more spicy.

Following their split after a super-short engagement, Grande famously trashed Davidson in many an interview and social media post and it appears that the SNL comedian has been waiting for his turn to fire back, and here we bloody well go.

The comic has responded to his ex-fiance’s Vogue cover interview, in which she called him a “distraction”.

Referencing Grande’s blackfishing controversy and the “unfair” double standard in the response to her post-breakup comments, he said that his “career would be over tomorrow” if he acted the same way.

Davidson addressed the Vogue cover in his Netflix special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, which recently dropped on the streaming platform.

After crediting Grande for making him a household name, he said that he initially “wasn’t gonna do jokes about” their relationship but decided it was “fair game” after his friend told him about Grande calling him a “distraction.”

He said to his audience, “You’re like, ‘Pete, [talking about her here] isn’t fair.’ Like, ‘You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say that stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’”

“No,” he continued. “She said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that? Can you imagine if I did that?”

“My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started shitting on my ex. Can you imagine?” he asked.

The pair began publicly dating in May 2018 and were engaged by June, before breaking up in October.