Perth bikie-turned-OnlyFans porn star Liam Ellis has given a spicy interview to The West Australian after he fully broke his cock going too hard while filming a sex scene. There is truly no greater blaze of glory to go out in. He’s braver than the troops AND the marines, if you ask me.

“Basically I was having sex at the time… and it slipped out and I was still in motion and I wasn’t lined up,” he told The West Australian.

“That caused my penis to bend and tear. I didn’t think anything of it at the time but a while later it turned completely black.

“My penis swelled up straight away and after a few hours it went black from bruising.”

Screaming, crying and throwing up. I can’t imagine how hard you’d have to slam your schlong into something for it to turn black. Talk about hardcore porn.

“I did some googling and it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture,” he said.

After he noticed his wood went from light timber to dark oak, he rushed himself to the hospital where he underwent peen surgery. Cock correction. Phallus fixing. Insert penis joke servicing.

“I’m worried it might be one of those things that once you do it, it might happen again,” he said.

“I got a free circumcision out of it, which is something I’ve always wanted.”

Incredible that he can see the bright side in this situation, especially when his dick couldn’t.

According to Ellis, he’s now on a drug that will make sure he doesn’t get boners for a bit, which could definitely hurt him in his current state. Now is not the time to get excited.

Per The West Australian, Ellis rose to prominence on OnlyFans after a scene with MAFS star Hayley Vernon (who is extremely successful over there). He used to work in the oil industry before heading to prison for more than four years for drug-related offences.

According to him, there was more money to be made as a porn actor in the sex industry than in oil. Both require drilling, so I can see how it would be easy to shift from one to the other.

“I really love acting and seeing a script come to life,” he said.

Move over, Chris Hemsworth, there’s a new young actor on the scene with a fire that burns just for performing.

Wishing Liam Ellis a speedy recovery.