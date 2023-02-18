In some good news for a change, doctors reckon the average penis size has increased in three decades. But in some bad news, this is happening at an unnatural rate and means something powerful is causing such a sudden change.

The study was conducted by the School of Medicine at Stanford University, and was undertaken to get a wider view of how global trends are effecting men’s reproductive health overall. That includes,

The study published in The World Journal of Men’s Health found that men’s penis size had grown by 24 per cent in three decades, from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches. While it might seem like an ideal scientific finding, it’s actually very concerning.

Dr. Michael Eisenberg, the author of the study, warned that it was concerning as “our reproductive system is one of the important pieces of human biology” and any change to that should be taken seriously.

“If we’re seeing this fast of a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies. We should try to confirm these findings and if confirmed, we must determine the cause of these changes,” Eisenberg told Stanford magazine, Scope.

“There could be a number of factors at play, such as chemical exposure, like pesticides or hygiene products, interacting with our hormonal systems.”

Eisenberg said these changes could also be due to a sedentary lifestyle and environmental factors.

It’s not just penis size either that’s changing, it’s sperm count and testosterone levels that have been declining for a long time.

“There are also higher rates of male congenital birth defects, like hypospadias, where the opening for the urethra is not at the tip of the penis, and cryptorchidism, where the testicles don’t properly descend,” Eisenberg said.

But penis size was something that no one had taken a systematic look at, as this study collected data from 75 studies conducted between 1942 and 2021 that looked at penis length in 55, 761 men.

Yes, big penis, v good. But also, scary-dystopian-future-where men-could-potentially-become-infertile. Yeah, I’m sensing a kind of hybrid of The Handmaid’s Tale/ Children of Men future and me no likey.