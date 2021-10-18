If you tried to listen to controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, on Spotify this weekend, you most likely had a bit of a rude, nude, and sweeping-sized schlong surprise waiting for you.

The ‘FEFE’ artist’s Spotify profile was absolutely ripped apart yesterday after someone hacked his profile and edited his bio, artist profile, and other information, including changing his artist background to a photo of a stranger’s mammoth-sized schlong.

We can’t really include the photo here, for obvious reasons ofc, but here’s a blurred-out version of it.

BRO WHO HACKED 6IX9INE’S SPOTIFY LMMMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/akrVDda9yn — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) October 15, 2021

According to members of the playboicarti subreddit, these images were left up for at least five hours after people first spotted them, along with an updated bio about him and his mum.

“I grew up always wanting to be like Trippie Redd and lil dark I’d let them hit my girl and my mum,” the edited biography read, referencing rival artists that Tekashi has previously clashed with.

“My mum pussy stank I came from the sewer. Wack 100 my boyfriend and he secretly clip.”

It’s all mostly hateful gibberish and a truly batshit combination of words that I truly cannot understand, but I digress.

6ix9ine’s Spotify profile picture was then changed to a photo of Redd, before it was then changed to an Animorphs cover of him transforming into a rat, and then, uh, the very fkn graphic picture of a ding dang dong.

His Artist’s Pick was also changed to Trippie Redd’s Trip At Knight album, which is extra mad suss if you ask me.

6ix9ine has not yet publicly responded to his Spotify profile being hacked. It’s unclear who exactly was behind it but based on the various references to Redd, it sounds like it was a fan of him or one of 6ix9ine’s rivals.