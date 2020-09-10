Young Australians are definitely overestimating how big the average penis size is – and our latest episode of 27 Pedestrians is proof. Not a flaccid dick, mind you – we’re talking erect here. Full of juice. Raring to go. If you’re sitting there smugly thinking that it’s “six inches, idiots”, then I’m sorry to tell you that you’re wrong.

Everyone knows the monster cocks you see in porn aren’t indicative of real life. And if you don’t know it, then let me reassure you: porn dicks? Not a real reflection. They’re not even at the big end of average dick size. They’re what we call ‘off the charts’, but in this case they’re not just off the charts, they’re poking out the end of the boxer shorts, too.

So how big is a regular-sized cock-a-doodle-doo? A little over five inches, when fully erect. In a study of 15,000 men*, published in the British Journal of Urology International (BJUI), the average erect penis size was found to be 5.16 inches. (And if you were wondering, the average flaccid peen is 3.61 inches.)

Smaller than you thought, huh?

When we asked 27 young Aussies to show us how big they thought an average peen was, most of them vastly over-estimated. Using fingers, phones, or whatever other props at their disposable, most of them showed us something… bigger. Weird question: did anyone else not know about the shakas trick for dick size? Anyone? Just me? Cool.

New to 27 Pedestrians? It’s our six-month docuseries, where each week we ask the same 27 young Aussies questions we’ve either all wondered, or debated with friends. You know, stuff like ‘What’s your fetish?‘ and ‘Is Karen really a slur?‘. Normal things!

*The study was technically a study of seven other studies, in which the total participants numbered 15,000. Just wanted to clear that up in case anyone wanted to Well, Actually me about a study. I know. It just didn’t flow as nicely, okay?? Sheesh.