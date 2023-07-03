Margot Robbie’s Body Double For Barbie Has Dished Some Serious BTS Tea & I Can’t Wait To Watch

The hand double for Margot Robbie in the new Barbie movie has revealed some serious behind-the-scenes tea, and thank god she did.

Emma Eastwood was initially hired as a hand double for leading actress Margot — who, of course, plays the iconic doll and leading roll in Greta Gerwig‘s new film.

She ended up filming additional scenes filling in for the star and she’s explained that even after two weeks on set, she still has no clue what the movie is actually about.

“I was on this for two weeks, and I barely know what the movie is about … [the production team] did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden,” she told the New York Times.

“There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set.”

READ MORE Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie Reveal The One Film That Walked So Barbie Could Run

I don’t know about you but I am obsessed (!) with all this secrecy.

She also recalled being asked to lie face down on the ground for an hour in a shoot that left her baffled and feeling a little tipsy.

“When I got up, I literally felt drunk. I have no idea what that scene was about,” Emma explained.

According to Vulture, the film is “a fish-out-of-water story about a doll who is ousted from toy society for not being perfect enough.”

But who would know with all the plot deets being kept on the DL even from the Barbie cast members.

Another synopsis on IMDB of the movie reads: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. A live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.”

Oscar winner Ryan Gosling is starring opposite Margot as he takes on the role of Barbie’s boyfriend Ken.

Will Ferrell is playing the CEO of the toy company that may or may not be Mattel.

Other notable members of the cast include Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt and so. many. more.

Little Women and Ladybird filmmaker and overall icon Greta Gerwig directed the project, and wrote the script for the film with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach.

In the trailer for the highly anticipated comedy fantasy (?) film, Margot is seen stepping out of her high heels to reveal Barbie’s feet remain arched, just like the toy. And if I could only watch one film scene for the rest of my life it would probably be that one.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Project, the actress revealed very little went into getting the shot right.

“There’s no special effects, you’d be amazed how few [special effects] there are in this film actually,” she said alongside director Greta Gerwig.

Margot explained it’s her own feet in the frame, and she achieved the shot by stepping out of her heels and simply “held on to a bar” so she was “sturdy”.

“We did put double-sided tape on the floor so that my shoes stayed still,” she added, before revealing she also had a pedicure prior to filming the scene and I don’t blame her.

You can catch Barbie in cinemas on July 20 and you can bet your Barbie Dreamhouse I’ll be trying to snag front row seats.