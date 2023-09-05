Lili Reinhart Has Spoken Out After Viral Tiktok Of Her W/ Sydney Sweeney Sent Fans Into A Tizz

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney have very cleverly disarmed rumours that they’ve got beef after an awkward interaction between them at the Venice International Film Festival went viral.

The clip showed Sydney greeting Lili on the red carpet at a very swanky-looking dinner for Armani Beauty which took place on the weekend. It captured the Euphoria star running up to say hello to Lili, and after the two smiled and said hello, Lili just kind of went back to her normal resting face.



But in the clips circulated on TikTok, with dramatic music and a cheeky zoom overlayed, it seemed like Lili is pissed at Sydney. It even showed Sydney’s The White Lotus co-star Lukas Gage look at Lili as if there was some juicy drama between them.



Go on, have a look at the clip below.

See? It’s a wonder what editing can do.



But if my read of the vid is totally wrong and there really was some tea between them, Sydney and Lili seem to have already cleared the air.



On Tuesday, Lili posted a picture of her and Sydney on a boat in Venice heading out to dinner. She captioned it: “We’ll be over here if you need us” like two absolutely unbothered queens.

(Image Source: Instagram / @lilireinhart)

Later that evening, the duo were papped with their partners Jonathan Davino and Jack Martin enjoying a night on the town.



Look, I am the first person to shout “There’s drama!” from the rooftops at any slight indication but if I’m being honest, I don’t think there is any tea here. Realistically I think it’s just another instance where the internet was quick to pit these two leading gals against each other.



But regardless, they’ve handled it with effortless grace and put those drama rumours to bed. Long live their friendship!