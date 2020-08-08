Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has opened up on her decision to come out as bisexual, saying she feared that she would be accused of “faking it” for attention when she made the announcement.

The actress came out earlier this year, ahead of an ‘LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter’ demonstration in California. Speaking to Flaunt Magazine about her decision, she said:

“I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age. I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”