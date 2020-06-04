Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual ahead of a LGBTQ+ protest supporting Black Lives Matter for George Floyd.

The Riverdale star shared the news on her Instagram story overnight with details about the “LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter” protest, which was held in California.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” Reinhart shared. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Reinhart shared a number of videos from the protest on her Instagram story. She is now (from 10am AEST) live on Instagram with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

The start of June marks the beginning of Pride Month, however some celebrations will most likely be postponed or changed as protests against the killing of Floyd continue to dominate the United States.

Reinhart most recently dated her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. They reportedly split prior to lockdown and remain good friends. Earlier this week, Sprouse said he was among a group of peaceful protesters who were arrested in Santa Monica while marching for Floyd.

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” Sprouse wrote of his experience. “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do so as well.”

READ MORE Cole Sprouse Was Arrested In LA While Marching With #BLM Protesters For George Floyd

George Floyd died last week after former police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. He was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge has since been updated to the second-degree. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest – Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao – have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.