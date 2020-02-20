Lili Reinhart of Riverdale has revealed that her late co-star Luke Perry visited her in a dream recently and threw his arms around her, to let her know he was okay.

It is almost a year since Perry, one of the original stars of Beverly Hills 90210, passed away suddenly. Taking to social media, Reinhart said:

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him. Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

Luke Perry played Archie Andrews‘ father Fred Andrews on Riverdale, while Lili Reinhart portrays Betty Cooper on the show.

The actor died of a stroke last March, at the age of 52, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and co-stars alike.

He made his final on-screen appearance in Quentin Tarantino‘s acclaimed Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was released last year.

Though the film was nominated for numerous Oscars and won several, Perry was left out of the annual in memoriam segment.

The Academy later said that it did not have time to include him or actor Cameron Boyce in the tribute, doing little to assuage the internet’s anger.