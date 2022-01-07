Julia Fox – who you might remember as the female lead in Adam Sandler’s flick Uncut Gems – has confirmed that Kanye West got her a hotel room full of clothes on their second date, which is both super excessive and also something I’d quite like to happen to me.

ICYMI, Fox and Kanye have been papped together a few times over the last week and were most recently spotted at a showing of Slave Play in New York. After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye was last linked to former Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk (who was previously with Bradley Cooper) back in June.

Honestly, the degrees of separation that celebrities have from one another is mind-boggling. I need another Ellen DeGeneres Oscar selfie to keep up.

Now, Fox has written a story for Interview Magazine where she described all the wild details of their romance so far and shared pics from the date.

According to her, she met Kanye at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

Honestly Julia, so am I. That’s a speedy checked baggage pick-up.

She then revealed that they went to a restaurant called Carbone, where Kanye apparently directed a photo shoot of Fox.

According to Julia Fox, “the whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening” which is giving real Love Actually energy (or maybe 2012 Tumblr story energy).

Then, the piece de resistance from Kanye West: a hotel room full of clothes.

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

I mean, he is a gazillionaire but that’s still pretty intense for a second date, even though I am kind of obsessed with the concept.

That being said, a source told E! that Kanye still hasn’t given up on reconciling with Kim Kardashian, so who honestly knows what’s real at this point.

“[Kim’s] the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together,” said the source.

But for her part, Kimmy seems pretty happy with current beau Pete Davidson, who she’s on holiday in Barbados with at the moment.

So, whether Kanye West and Julia Fox are actually dating, or whether it’s all an elaborate set up for some sort of music-video-slash-mystery-campaign remains to be seen, at least ATM.

Regardless, we’ll be keeping our eyes bloody peeled.