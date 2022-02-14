Well, that’s it. Kanye West and Julia Fox have officially split after six wild weeks.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” Fox’s representative said in a statement.

Fox went in to more detail in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories and wrote “I wasn’t in love”.

In one deleted Story she responded to the media coverage that claimed she was upset by the break-up.

The Daily Mail reported that Fox had been seen crying alone at LAX Airport, to which she responded by calling the outlet “straight trash” and said she hadn’t cried “since 1997”.

“I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before,” she wrote.

In another she addressed the break-up directly and called herself a “#1 hustler” who “wasn’t in love”.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do yiu think I am, 12 years old?!”

She also said if we wanted “the full tea”, we’d have to buy her book when it came out. This better not be a TEAse.

The break-up came after much speculation about the couple, and just hours after Ye announced on Instagram he wanted to get back together with Kim Kardashian.

He posted repeatedly on Instagram on Sunday dragging Kim’s new partner Pete Davidson. He called him “d–k head” and begged Kardashian to come back to him.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER,” he wrote in a post to Instagram.

“FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A– ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN.”

On Valentine’s Day Ye posted a picture of a black 4WD ute full of red roses with the caption: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR ”

Brb just gonna set a Google alert for “Julia Fox book”.