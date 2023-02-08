Phoebe Bridgers, living legend and icon of our times, has proven why she’s so fkn cool by leading a “fuck Margaret Court” chant while performing in Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

During her concert, Bridgers paused for a moment to reflect on the woman who the arena was so kindly named after. I appreciate that Bridgers is the first international artist (to my knowledge at least) who has done her research about Margaret Court’s… fuckery.

“So Margaret Court. Fuck that dumb ass stupid ass bitch. Fuck that stupid cunt,” she said to a crowd of screaming fans.

“Change your name!”

highlights from last night: 10,000 teenage girls singing “fuck the cops” at the top of their lungs and Phoebe Bridgers calling Margaret Court a c*nt, 10/10 no notes pic.twitter.com/w8p2YvihqJ — Joshua Badge (@joshuabadge) February 8, 2023

Phoebe really did that pic.twitter.com/MKnOHppYcR — Bridget Hustwaite (@BHustwaite) February 8, 2023

🎥 | Phoebe making the crowd in Melbourne chant "fuck Margaret Court"



via @/hol.men pic.twitter.com/nvqQA8swiT — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) February 8, 2023

In case you weren’t aware, ex-Tennis player Margaret “and you know with that LGBT, they’ll wish they never put the T on the end of it because, particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems. You know, even that LGBT in the schools, it’s the devil, it’s not of God” Court has a bit of a homophobic and transphobic reputation.

She’s said that being gay is a “choice”, told trans people to “read the first two chapters of Genesis” to see the words “male and female” and was staunchly against same-sex marriage. While making these comments she was of course playing the victim and claiming that she was getting “a lot of attacks” for no reason.

Anyway, I’m on Phoebe’s side here. She’s right and she SHOULD say it.

Phoebe talking about Margaret Court last night in Melbourne

“fuck that stupid cunt!”

pic.twitter.com/yfwKToFyDS — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) February 8, 2023

After getting the crowd to chant “fuck Margaret Court,” Bridgers went on the defend her stance, saying that hate is something that can be so valuable in protecting yourself against oppressive figures.

“I think hate is undervalued — I think it’s a fucking weird white supremacist idea that hate is bad,” she said.

“It’s like hate is what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid bitch. Hate is how you protect yourself.

“What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

My friends at Margaret Court Arena, maybe it’s time you listen to Phoebe Bridgers and change the name of your arena. It doesn’t matter how many balls that woman hit, she’s a [redacted].

It’s time for the Pheobe Bridgers Arena to be a thing. Let’s do it.