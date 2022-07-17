Have you been wondering what former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been doing since he was evicted from Kirribilli House? Turns out he’s been having play dates in Perth with Margaret Court, who is famous for both playing tennis and believing LGBTQIA+ people shouldn’t have the same rights as everyone else.

That’s right! Scott Morrison and Margaret Court in the same room together, which is my multiverse of madness.

The dynamic duo caught up to celebrate the 27th birthday of Court’s Victory Life Centre church and open its Perth Prayer Tower. The old tennis girl also turned 80 — talk about a birthday week!

According to PerthNow, Morrison was seen high-fiving young children and canoodling with members of the congregation. At least he’s learnt his lesson and didn’t tackle any tiny sprogs to the ground.

He then took to the stage as a guest speaker to wax lyrical about the supposed power of prayer.

“[My family] is deeply grateful wherever we went around the country, I would find people and they would come up to me and say ‘we are praying for you’, and I said ‘keep doing it’,” he said.

“Margaret has done that over so many years.”

Look, I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer but the prayers clearly didn’t work. Scotty took a major L on election night and suffered a flop for the books, especially in WA where he lost five seats.

Later he asked the congregation: “Do you believe that all things work together for good for those who love Jesus? Do you believe that if you lose an election that God still loves you and has a plan for you?”

“I do,” he said, answering his own question.

“I still believe in miracles.”

Once again, I do not wish to yuck someone else’s yum. I am not here to pass judgment on someone’s faith or religious belief systems, for that is a bad thing to do.

But I need Scomo to understand that his days as PM are done. Finito. Toast. There is literally no amount of praying anyone could do to guarantee his political comeback arc, let alone support from the homophobic/transphobic/generally bigoted old hag Margy. The woman literally praised South Africa’s apartheid policy, FFS.

Regardless, I hope Scott Morrison and Margaret Court enjoyed belting out the undeniable banger “Shine, Jesus, Shine” together.