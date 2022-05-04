Phoebe Bridgers has spoken openly about having an abortion while on tour last year. People should always be celebrated and supported for talking openly about reproductive health and Phoebe’s story comes at a really important time.

While celebs were living it up at the Met Gala, a draft from the US Supreme Court was leaked and then published in Politico. The draft opinion would overturn the US’s landmark reproductive rights case Roe v Wade. Roe v Wade essentially protects the rights of pregnant people to get abortions. When the 1973 ruling came into effect, it overturned a load of regressive state policies.

Over the last year, reproductive rights have come under threat in various states. First Texas and now Oklahoma have signed in bills which make abortions illegal after just six weeks of pregnancy. Roe v Wade being overturned would result in around half of the US’s states having abortion bans, as per the ABC.

In the leaked draft, Justice Samuel A. Alito described Roe v Wade as “egregiously wrong”.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he wrote.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In short, shit’s really fucked. Plus it’s worryingly clear that people of colour, LGBTQ+ and poor people will most likely be disproportionately affected by a ban.

“We know that it’s going to impact those who already have barriers to health care, even before an abortion ban,” attorney and president of the US National Women’s Law Centre Fatima Goss Graves told USA Today.

“Those who live in rural areas, women of colour, those who have low income.”

Obviously, the leaked draft has led to a widespread outcry about the importance of reproductive rights.

In one affecting response to the news, Phoebe Bridgers shared her experience of having an abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

She then linked out to an article by The Cut with a list of abortion funds to donate to.

In my opinion, what is so affecting about Phoebe’s account is its simplicity. Because abortion is simple. It’s healthcare — essential healthcare, regardless of the circumstances of the pregnancy.

Abortion allows people to live.

Bridgers’ story got a fk load of positive response online.

At the end of the day, people like Bridgers sharing their stories reaffirms just how essential abortion is.

It’s worth noting the draft decision isn’t finalised which means things could still change. Let’s bloody hope so.

