And the Golden Globe for best speech goes to Michelle Williams for her incredible spiel on women’s rights.

She’s the queen of award show speeches after last years Emmy awards, so naturally she used her win for Best Actress in a Limited Series in Fosse/Verdon to talk about some serious issues.

A pregnant Williams took to the stage to defend women’s rights, particularly bodily autonomy rights when it comes to abortions.

The issue of abortion is a hot topic in the lead up to the 2020 US election.

She kicked off the speech by thanking the production team she worked with.

“When you put this (a role) in someone’s hands, you’re acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day,” she said.

“But you’re also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursue, the training they sought, the hours they put in.”

She then transitioned into discussing the more pressing issue of women’s rights to choose.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’ve made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists,” she said. “Because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.”

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognise my handwriting all over it, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand.”

Michelle, who has starred in the likes of Dawson’s Creek and The Greatest Showman, is renowned for using her platform to share profound thoughts and stand up as an activist for important causes.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

“To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children.”

Best friend and fellow actress Busy Philipps, who has publicly discussed having an abortion at 15, could be seen shedding a tear in the audience

“So women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them.”

“Don’t forget: We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

Naturally, fans on Twitter were quick to praise Michelle for her bravery and powerful speaking.

Busy Philipps is me watching Michelle Williams every time she delivers incredibly feminist speeches #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vhFMrSvrKg — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 6, 2020

It is what men have been doing for years. Which is why the world looks so much like them. #MichelleWilliams #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EB6yedrk0A — Kelli (@ukbookbrat) January 6, 2020

I am Tiffany Haddish screaming, “Preach!” in the background as Michelle Williams delivers this amazing speech about a woman’s right to CHOOSE. #GoldenGlobes — Abby Yazvac ❄️ (@yazzy1296) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams beautifully articulated abortion rights without shame or apology and called out the bullshit double standard that women shouldn't center women at the ballot box. Good on her. More of that.#GoldenGlobes — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) January 6, 2020

The 2020 Golden Globes were filled with noteworthy speeches from the likes of Tom Hanks and Russell Crowe, but Michelle Williams must be acknowledged for being a powerful and consistent voice for women across the world.

This is the second Golden Globe win for Michelle Williams, following her 2011 award for the portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn.