MAFS’ Hayley Vernon Says She Was With Mate Seb Guilhaus Just Hours Before His Drug Bust Arrest

MAFS‘ Hayley Vernon has released a statement after her mate Seb Guilhaus was arrested following a drug bust in Adelaide.

The 35-year-old was allegedly found in possession of 870 grams of methamphetamine at his Croydon home.

Vernon and Guilhaus both appeared on Season Seven of MAFS and have since made headlines for filming OnlyFans content together.

Now, in a statement shared to her private Instagram Story and obtained by So Dramatic!, the former TV bride addressed the sitch involving Guilhaus, whom she says she had been with the day of his arrest.

“I’m going to address this now and now only – I can not comment on what is going on with Seb as I had no idea until my inbox just now has been slammed with articles of an arrest,” Vernon wrote on July 30, according to So Dramatic!.

“What I will say tho is over the past few months Seb and I had become great friends, I knew Seb was struggling with his mental health, life and basic ups and downs.”

She reportedly added her friend was “gravitating” towards her for “help”.

“I’m anxious for him and I just can’t believe the shit he has allegedly just got himself in.”

The screenshots reported on by So Dramatic! appear to show the 35-year-old MAFS star also criticised media outlets for “put[ting her] head in most of the news articles” as a “correlation between [her] being the [ex] addict and him being arrested”.

Hayley Vernon has previously been open about her own battle with drug addiction.

“The fact of the matter is I was friends with someone because he wanted to change,” she reportedly penned. “Nothing more nothing less and somehow I can see my ass being dragged into this media shit show.”

According to So Dramatic!, Vernon had shared that she and Seb Guilhaus had been drinking mocktails together just two hours before his arrest.

In a subsequent Story, the OnlyFans sensation said she will continue to support Guilhaus “through thick and thin”.

“I won’t kick a man when he’s down and I won’t allow anyone else to kick him while he’s down either.”

After appearing in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday, Guilhaus was charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

He was remanded in custody to reappear for a bail hearing scheduled for later this week.

Images: Instagram