An Ex-MAFS Star Has Been Arrested After $90K Worth Of Meth Was Allegedly Found In His Home

Married At First Sight‘s Sebastian Guilhaus is behind bars following a drug bust in Adelaide, The Advertiser reports.

Serious and Organised Crime Branch detectives arrested Guilhaus at his home in Croydon after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

The detectives seized 870 grams of methamphetamine — with an estimated street value of around $90,000 — during a raid of the ex-MAFS star’s home.

The haul is a result of an ongoing trafficking investigation. The Serious and Organised Crime Branch officer in charge, Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson, said that the meth found “as a result of this investigation” was major.

“Methamphetamine causes terrible harm to users and to our communities,” Thompson said.

“This seizure is a significant amount and would have a street value of approximately $90,000. Those who traffic illicit drugs in these amounts do so purely for their own greed, they have no care for others.”

After appearing in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday, 35-year-old Guilhaus was charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

He was remanded in custody to reappear for a bail hearing scheduled for later this week. There is no other information on this case but we will update this story as we find out more.

Guilhaus appeared on MAFS Season 7 in 2020 and was coupled up with returning MAFS bride Elizabeth Sobinoff. Guilhaus and Sobinoff, who also goes by Lizzie, made it as a relationship beyond final vows but ultimately broke up in early 2021.

