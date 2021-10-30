Good morning everybody. As of 8PM last night, there have been hundreds of locally acquired Halloween costumes but none have been as ICAC-ly iconic as this.

Spooky girls, ghoulish gays, and undead theys, bow down to what is undeniably the best couple’s outfit this Halloween: Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian presenting a daily COVID-19 press conference.

In a series of TikToks posted in the last week, a pair of Victorian Year 12 students dressed up as the current and former Premiers of Victoria and NSW respectively, and the result is genuinely making me want to throw out my pair of Squid Game trackies I was gonna wear tonight.

In a TikTok viewed by over a million people, user @jupeiterofpentaclez and her mate, as Berejiklian and Andrews, recreate Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s culture reset of a handshake from their VMA performance of “Void”. Then, they twerk.

In another video, they dance to the Melbourne post-lockdown anthem: “Get on the Beers” by Mashd N Kutcher. For another, they lip-sync to the anti-vax Barbie Princess of Rap, Nicki Minaj.

The best part of this story is that the costumes appear to be quite simple and cheap to create. For Andrews, comb your hair back and put on some glasses, a black pantsuit, and a white undershirt. For Berejiklian, you want a red undershirt, black pencil skirt, and blazer of your choice, paired with a pair of pearl earrings and a wig at neck length.

Both costumes are completed by taping a large cardboard banner featuring the NSW Health or Victoria Health logo to your back, mirroring the background of a Victorian or NSW press conference,

Honestly, forget dressing up as the Squid Game doll, hotel staff from The White Lotus, or Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha (Kathyrn Hahn) from WandaVision, nothing feels more reflective of the last ten months other than these two faces we’ve woken up to every damn morning while in lockdown.

Now, if you’re looking for a third costume to go with these, maybe someone can go as the member of Berejiklian’s alleged “love circle”, Darryl Maguire?