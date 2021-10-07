As a ‘yuge Scarlet Witch stan, the WandaVision era was a noice treat for me, but I was low-key devo when the series ended and lead star Elizabeth Olsen announced that there won’t be a season 2. Welp, there may not be a follow-up season, but it’s just been announced that an Agatha spinoff is in the works at Disney+, and ya girl Kathryn Hahn is returning (I mean, who bloody else could fill that role?).

ICYMI: WandaVision was Disney’s first TV series, which centred on the witchy character Wanda / Scarlet Witch (played by Lizzie Olsen) and her robotic boo, Vision (Paul Bettany).

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen, but Agatha (Hahn) was the show’s villain, who had been quietly taunting Wanda from the sidelines for the entire series. When it’s revealed that her sneaky character was behind all the madness, the iconique song ‘Agatha All Along’ plays.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness is a witch from Salem who derives from the Marvel comics. She quickly became a fan fave breakout character, earning the actress her second career Emmy nomination to date (her first was for Transparent) at this year’s ceremony (not to mention the fuck ton of awards the series was nominated for).

WandaVision series creator Jac Schaeffer is set to return to pen and and executive produce the Agatha Harkness spinoff which, I’m sure, will be another huge triumph for Marvel’s foray into television.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.