The 2021 Emmy Awards belong to Elizabeth Olsen. I know, I know, she lost the Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series accolade to Kate Winslet, but she’s still a winner tonight and here’s why.

Although most of y’all probs only see her as the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen or the witchy chick from Marvel, Lizzie has a gloriously decorated career.

A quick glance at her IMDB page will tell you that this woman has RANGE.

She’s appeared in psychological thrillers like Martha, Marcy, May Marlene, quirky black comedy films like Ingrid Goes West, and she balances the independent flicks with her epic role as the Scarlet Witch in Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen in the independent thriller flick, Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene.

While she was once only known as Mary-Kate and Ashley’s actress lil sis, her Emmys recognition this year proves that she’s so much more and it’s a huge watershed moment for Lizzie AND for die-hard fans such as myself who have known what a bloody star she is from the beginning.

Annoyingly, she’s been fighting cries of nepotism since the start of her career, but while members of famous families like the Kardashians rely on their fam name to make dollarydoos, Elizabeth actually once considered changing her name so as not to have her acting career hijacked.

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],’ for some reason,” she recently told Glamour UK. “I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age.”

But what’s amazing is that she clearly doesn’t resent her sisters at all, as she opted to wear a gorgeous gown by MK and A’s label, The Row at tonight’s awards.

STUNNING.

But anyway, back to her career accolades. Here’s a major newsflash for ya: Elizabeth Olsen is what made me become a Marvel stan.

Yep, you read that correctly. Lemme repeat it: Elizabeth Olsen is what made me become a Marvel stan.

Her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch brought a completely new element to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that I found so intriguing and I’ve been a die-hard fan ever since.

Elizabeth Olsen in the Emmy-nominated series, WandaVision.

She was the breakout star in a male dominated world and her character became so beloved that she ended up copping her own spinoff. Sure, you can chalk a lot of that up to writing, but a HUGE part of that is Elizabeth Olsen’s impact.

In fact, the series ended up becoming Marvel’s first-ever series to be recognised at the Emmys, copping an incredible SIX award nominations.

So no, there was no WandaVision Emmys sweep tonight, but one thing’s for sure: Elizabeth Olsen swept our hearts and tonight’s nominations are proof that she’s an incredible actress in her own right. Onya, Lizzie.