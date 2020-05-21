I know you’ve been dying for a Mary-Kate Olsen update, so here’s some goss about her impending divorce from Olivier Sarkozy to feed your thirst.

An insider told PEOPLE the couple’s five-year marriage started to breakdown over disagreements about having children. Apparently Sarkozy, who has two grown children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard , didn’t want to have any more kids, while Olsen did.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” says the source.

“Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more,” a fashion source tells PEOPLE. “Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.”

But it wasn’t only children that drove the fashion mogul and banker apart.

“Olivier is a party boy and a big spender,” says a banking source. “He loves the high life.”

Meanwhile Olsen, who runs two clothing brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James with her twin sister Ashley, is more reclusive.

"Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes," says a fashion source. "She's not that interested in socialising — she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit."

On April 17, Olsen privately signed papers seeking a divorce from Sarkozy, but because of the coronavirus crisis, New York City courts haven’t been accepting divorce filings except in cases of emergency. On May 13 Olsen requested an emergency order to file for divorce, writing that she’s “petrified” about being forced out of their apartment.

Her request was later denied by a judge as the Manhattan Supreme Court didn’t deem it an essential matter, Page Six reported.

Apparently, the designer has left NYC to spend time with her twin sister and some friends outside the city.