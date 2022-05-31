Warning: Maaaaajor spoilers ahead. Look, I attended the Australian preview screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness one week before the rest of the country. Therefore I’ve had this Scarlet Witch / Wanda feature brewing in my cauldron since then. But I’ve intentionally held off for weeks to give people enough time to watch it so I won’t be spoiling anything. So I won’t be hearing any criticism over the upcoming spoilers ‘cos you’ve had ample, I repeat, AMPLE time to not only see the movie, but to exit out of this window as well. You’ve been warned…

Wanda is my favourite Marvel character of all time. Not only that, but I was actually inspired to start watching Marvel flicks when I found out the Olsen Twins’ talented sis Elizabeth Olsen was joining as the iconic comic-book sorceress the Scarlet Witch.

Although she first joined as a side character (you have to really squint to see her in that Avengers: Age of Ultron poster), it’s been incredible to watch her become a valued member of the boys club that is the Avengers over the years.

Team Cap would’ve been toast if it weren’t for Wanda in Captain America: Civil War, let’s be real. (Credit: Marvel)

So much so that she even scored her own critically-acclaimed spinoff series WandaVision, where we finally got to delve deep into the character and understand her better. From her rough upbringing to the source of her powers. And the ending gave us hope for the future of her character in the MCU.

Which leads us to her most recent appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

I was actually at D23 (the Disney convention in San Diego where they announce all their upcoming projects) back in 2019 when Elizabeth Olsen surprised us onstage alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, revealing that Marvel’s two magic-makers were joining forces in an upcoming film.

After eagerly awaiting their union and seeing all the sneaky-ass trailers tease that Doctor Strange and Wanda would fight together to defeat a certain evil, imagine fans’ shock when we found out that said evil was Wanda herself. (Well technically not Wanda – the Scarlet Witch. But I guess they’re one in the same now!).

And don’t get me wrong, I fucking FROTHED MoM. That plot-twist was mindblowing, as was Scarlet Witch’s fiery as fuck moments throughout the flick.

Truly, I loved it.

But my concern is that since she committed so much evil throughout the flick, folks who aren’t diehard Wanda fans like myself won’t be able to forgive her and therefore, this might be her dramatic end.

Is there any going back after watching Wanda incinerate innocent people???

I sincerely doubt she died at the end when she destroyed the tomb. She’s the Scarlet fkn Witch. She would most definitely survive that!

But I’m just concerned that since she’s now been painted as such a heinous villain, this might be it for the character.

There have been unverified reports banging around that Elizabeth Olsen has extended her contract with Marvel, so she has at least seven more years as Wanda.

According to sources, this will also include a long-awaited Scarlet Witch film.

NEW: Sources have confirmed Elizabeth Olsen has signed a contract extension with Marvel Studios that extends for the next 7 years. Huge speculations that during this span, her long-awaited Scarlet Witch solo film is in the works. pic.twitter.com/XjIiZvUIL6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscuusingFiIm) February 28, 2022

Although Elizabeth Olsen has said she’s “open” to a solo flick, she’s also admitted there are “no plans” for one as of yet.

Honestly, I don’t know what to believe. Marvel has been known to keep things hush-hush (even from its own stars).

I’m just hoping that they have some kind of secret plan to redeem Wanda after the abject chaos (magic) of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Again, I bloody LOVED IT! But it’ll be super disappointing if they used the character that we’ve become so invested in over the years as canon fodder in another Marvel blockbuster.

Wanda deserves better than that. So do the fans. Not to mention my girl Elizabeth Olsen who recently chatted with me about IRL magic, her fave Scarlet Witch fit and which celebs have been the most stoked to meet her.

