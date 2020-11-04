Melburnians and New South Whalians unite! Finally some good news! NSW will be opening its border to Victoria once more at 12.01am on Monday, 23rd November.

“I want to thank the community, particularly in our border towns, for their patience during what has been an extremely difficult time,” said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“We have worked closely with the Victorian Government throughout the border closure and will continue to monitor the situation as restrictions are eased.

“Our policy in NSW is to keep moving forward and operating in a COVID-Safe manner – the reopening of the NSW / Victorian border is another step in the right direction.”

Gladys Berejiklian also confirmed that this date will remain unchanged “unless there is something very extraordinary that occurs.”

On Monday, 23 November – the NSW/Victoria border will reopen. We need to keep moving forward as we live with COVID-19. I have confidence that everyone will continue to work hard to keep everyone safe. — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) November 4, 2020

The November 23rd date will be roughly two weeks after Victorians will have their restrictions eased past a 25km restriction, meaning travel will be completely open once more.

“This will be good riddance to a border that COVID-19 forced on us,” said Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard.

“Victorian and NSW residents’ efforts have ensured families and friends will be back together and businesses will operate freely, but in a COVID-safe way.”

Vic Premier @DanielAndrewsMP says he spoke with NSW Premier @GladysB this morning and noted there are exciting announcement to come re the border.@10NewsFirstMelb #springst pic.twitter.com/ZyOhghdJSi — Simon Love (@SimoLove) November 4, 2020

More to come.